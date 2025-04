DjShadow: Seems more practical now to get a local prepaid eSim if your phone supports it and also see if your One NZ sim can do Wifi Calling over cellular

Agree totally, I have been in Europe for 3 months on holiday and have used local (UK) e-sim for data roaming and local calling, turned off data roaming on OneNZ line and not answered calls from NZ but returned them using Wi-Fi Calling and not paid one day of daily roaming charge. 2FA makes it necessary these days to keep the NZ number active to receive the texts. For a shorter trip I would have considered keeping my NZ number fully active at $5 a day but refuse to give them an extra cent at $7, $8 and now $9 a day. It feels like they are just gouging the less tech minded customers.