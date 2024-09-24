cokemaster: $8 is today, its going to $9. Vodafone AU still charges $5AUD but thats potentially due to competitive challenges (not so from Telstra, but Optus with their $5/day/5GB offering).

This is the

text message I received from OneNZ today

“Kia ora, just to let you know the cost of daily roaming on your pay monthly mobile plan is increasing by $1, from $8 to $9 - on 24 October 2024. For more info head to one.nz/roaming‘