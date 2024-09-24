Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Daily Roaming going to $9 a day, still $5 a day with Vodafone Australia
suthland

#316197 24-Sep-2024 17:11
Just received:

 

Kia ora, just to let you know the cost of daily roaming on your pay monthly mobile plan is increasing by $1, from $8 to $9 - on 24 October 2024. For more info head to one.nz/roaming

DjShadow
  #3285906 24-Sep-2024 19:03
Seems more practical now to get a local prepaid eSim if your phone supports it and also see if your One NZ sim can do Wifi Calling over cellular 

 
 
 
 

suthland

  #3285913 24-Sep-2024 20:06
DjShadow:

 

Seems more practical now to get a local prepaid eSim if your phone supports it and also see if your One NZ sim can do Wifi Calling over cellular 

 

Agree totally, I have been in Europe for 3 months on holiday and have used local (UK) e-sim for data roaming and local calling, turned off data roaming on OneNZ line and not answered calls from NZ but returned them using Wi-Fi Calling and not paid one day of daily roaming charge. 2FA makes it necessary these days to keep the NZ number active to receive the texts. For a shorter trip I would have considered keeping my NZ number fully active at $5 a day but refuse to give them an extra cent at $7, $8 and now $9 a day. It feels like they are just gouging the less tech minded customers. 

Aucklandjafa
  #3285929 24-Sep-2024 20:58
suthland:

 

DjShadow:

 

Seems more practical now to get a local prepaid eSim if your phone supports it and also see if your One NZ sim can do Wifi Calling over cellular 

 

Agree totally, I have been in Europe for 3 months on holiday and have used local (UK) e-sim for data roaming and local calling, turned off data roaming on OneNZ line and not answered calls from NZ but returned them using Wi-Fi Calling and not paid one day of daily roaming charge. 2FA makes it necessary these days to keep the NZ number active to receive the texts. For a shorter trip I would have considered keeping my NZ number fully active at $5 a day but refuse to give them an extra cent at $7, $8 and now $9 a day. It feels like they are just gouging the less tech minded customers. 

 

 

If you have UK calling minutes on your One account, you can just forward your NZ number to your UK e-sim so you can still pick up calls as you receive them.



quickymart
  #3285937 24-Sep-2024 21:55
Where does it say it's going to $9? I couldn't see this on the page, only the $8 charge mentioned.

cokemaster
Exited
  #3285942 24-Sep-2024 22:42
$8 is today, its going to $9. 

 

 

 

 

Vodafone AU still charges $5AUD but thats potentially due to competitive challenges (not so from Telstra, but Optus with their $5/day/5GB offering). 




suthland

  #3285946 25-Sep-2024 00:10
cokemaster:

 

$8 is today, its going to $9. 

 

 

 

 

Vodafone AU still charges $5AUD but thats potentially due to competitive challenges (not so from Telstra, but Optus with their $5/day/5GB offering). 

 

 

 

 

This is the

 

text message I received from OneNZ today 

 

“Kia ora, just to let you know the cost of daily roaming on your pay monthly mobile plan is increasing by $1, from $8 to $9 - on 24 October 2024. For more info head to one.nz/roaming‘

Linux
  #3285961 25-Sep-2024 06:53
I wonder if roaming income has dropped since the launch of Wi-Fi calling



scuwp
  #3285962 25-Sep-2024 07:37
It's cheaper to roam on a pre-pay plan!  That makes no sense to me.  




Linux
  #3285980 25-Sep-2024 08:00
scuwp:

It's cheaper to roam on a pre-pay plan!  That makes no sense to me.  



@scuwp How much is it on prepay?

MaxineN
Max
  #3285982 25-Sep-2024 08:11
$22 for 2 GB 100 mins NZ and local (incoming and out going) and 100 texts for prepay roamers




Aucklandjafa
  #3285987 25-Sep-2024 08:37
Yeah, Spark’s roaming packs are looking quite more attractive: $60 vs $252 for 4 weeks

networkn
Networkn
  #3286053 25-Sep-2024 09:59
Wow $9 a day is getting up there. 

richms
  #3286064 25-Sep-2024 10:34
suthland:

 

2FA makes it necessary these days to keep the NZ number active to receive the texts. 

 

 

Need to put pressure on these places that insist on SMS fake 2 factor to move off it. I hope the Veritasium video goes some way to getting the general population knowing how crap the roaming and cellular networks are for security. That and roaming costs if you have roaming enabled on your sim make it clear that its well past being useful.




stw

stw
  #3286065 25-Sep-2024 10:36
It’s nearly 2025 and they still don't have daily roaming in the UAE!! Both Spark and 2D have had coverage in Dubai for the past 5 years..  They would pick up a lot of passengers flying through..

 

 

 

The other best alternative I have found from all the eSIM providers is betterroaming.com 

