Just received:
Kia ora, just to let you know the cost of daily roaming on your pay monthly mobile plan is increasing by $1, from $8 to $9 - on 24 October 2024. For more info head to one.nz/roaming
Seems more practical now to get a local prepaid eSim if your phone supports it and also see if your One NZ sim can do Wifi Calling over cellular
DjShadow:Agree totally, I have been in Europe for 3 months on holiday and have used local (UK) e-sim for data roaming and local calling, turned off data roaming on OneNZ line and not answered calls from NZ but returned them using Wi-Fi Calling and not paid one day of daily roaming charge. 2FA makes it necessary these days to keep the NZ number active to receive the texts. For a shorter trip I would have considered keeping my NZ number fully active at $5 a day but refuse to give them an extra cent at $7, $8 and now $9 a day. It feels like they are just gouging the less tech minded customers.
suthland:
If you have UK calling minutes on your One account, you can just forward your NZ number to your UK e-sim so you can still pick up calls as you receive them.
Where does it say it's going to $9? I couldn't see this on the page, only the $8 charge mentioned.
$8 is today, its going to $9.
Vodafone AU still charges $5AUD but thats potentially due to competitive challenges (not so from Telstra, but Optus with their $5/day/5GB offering).
cokemaster:
This is the
text message I received from OneNZ today
I wonder if roaming income has dropped since the launch of Wi-Fi calling
It's cheaper to roam on a pre-pay plan! That makes no sense to me.
Wow $9 a day is getting up there.
suthland:
2FA makes it necessary these days to keep the NZ number active to receive the texts.
Need to put pressure on these places that insist on SMS fake 2 factor to move off it. I hope the Veritasium video goes some way to getting the general population knowing how crap the roaming and cellular networks are for security. That and roaming costs if you have roaming enabled on your sim make it clear that its well past being useful.
It’s nearly 2025 and they still don't have daily roaming in the UAE!! Both Spark and 2D have had coverage in Dubai for the past 5 years.. They would pick up a lot of passengers flying through..
The other best alternative I have found from all the eSIM providers is betterroaming.com