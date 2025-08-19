Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Issues with eSIM Quick Transfer?

snj

snj

204 posts

Master Geek


#321470 19-Aug-2025 19:32
Send private message

Just wondering if anyone has used the eSIM Quick Transfer on One recently and had issues or not?

 

Each time I'm getting to the activating stage but then dumped to "Unable to Transfer Phone Number; Your phone number could not be transferred to this iPhone. You can try again or contact One NZ for assistance."

 

Tried contacting One NZ, but after 40 minutes I got absolutely nowhere, worse than my last trip to the dentist, and even after insisting that they check to see if they can see issues from their end (i.e. check the logs), they kept going on about QR codes. I literally had to point the guy to One's own website. They left it as "well maybe don't use that and just delete and add the QR code", but I'm also worried that whatever is causing the eSIM transfer to fail to activate, might cause readding the SIM as a brand new one to fail to activate as well.

 

The only 'quirk' I can think of is that I know I'm served by a RCG tower, but surely in this day that shouldn't cause a SIM to not activate right?

Create new topic
Linux
11446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3405707 19-Aug-2025 19:35
Send private message quote this post

Zero to do with RCG tower

Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright