Hi Team - I can't think of the last time I had to call a provider for a fault. Generally with Fibre its ONT psu gone, Fibre cut (Pon light off/red) or a bad router.



Had a client who's internet was down this morning. I popped in after they'd already tried the obvious router off/on. I rebooted the ONT to be sure because I have had a site that needed this recently although before that if the lights were on its good.



Rang OneNZ and got some help. She eventually said the Enable Fibre "line test" wasn't working and she needed to speak to her team.



Came back a while later to say she needed to talk to setup/Provisioning and would call be when she hears back. That was about 9:40 am and its now 1pm and nothing...... crickets chirping.

I'm pretty confident its a OneNZ issue as the router is one that I'm yet to see a failure of and they just go and go and don't even need a reboot. I put them in and never touch them again. I also flicked my VLAN to 10 on my laptop and plugged in and didn't get an IP from DHCP there either.



The last time this client rang a few months back they were late of a payment so OneNZ had pulled the pin. Their bill is up to date but I'm picking someone has terminated their service prematurely or something but the complete lack of help is astounding.



I have once before had a clients connection blocked due to a lack of payment and when I rang the helpdesk it took quite a while before they realised thats what happened.



