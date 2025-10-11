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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Deco X20 Firmware update
Apsattv

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#322969 11-Oct-2025 13:35
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My deco app is saying there is new firmware available. Does anyone know what been changed with it?

 

 

 

 

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Jase2985
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  #3424046 11-Oct-2025 13:55
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is there no changelog on their website?

 

what is the new firmware version number?



Apsattv

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  #3424093 11-Oct-2025 14:34
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I think I found info relating to it.

 

https://community.tp-link.com/en/home/forum/topic/842750

 

 

invisibleman18
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  #3424180 11-Oct-2025 22:59
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Whatever it did,  my internet has been constantly dropping out tonight since doing the update.



Apsattv

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  #3424453 12-Oct-2025 16:39
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invisibleman18:

 

Whatever it did,  my internet has been constantly dropping out tonight since doing the update.

 

 

 

 

I'm gonna hold off updating then

 

 

Apsattv

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  #3424455 12-Oct-2025 16:43
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https://community.tp-link.com/en/home/forum/topic/843848

 

 

invisibleman18
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  #3424547 13-Oct-2025 09:50
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Apsattv:

 

invisibleman18:

 

Whatever it did,  my internet has been constantly dropping out tonight since doing the update.

 

 

 

 

I'm gonna hold off updating then

 

 

 

 

No issues yesterday so seems ok now. Don't know if it was an issue with the update on Saturday night or an outage in my area.

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
Morm
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  #3429110 30-Oct-2025 08:49
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The change log should appear in the app when viewing the update.  But the change was related to some parental control service updates as per the link posted already, plus some standard security patch updates. 

 

Base functions and features did not have any changes otherwise. 

 

 

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