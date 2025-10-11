My deco app is saying there is new firmware available. Does anyone know what been changed with it?
is there no changelog on their website?
what is the new firmware version number?
I think I found info relating to it.
https://community.tp-link.com/en/home/forum/topic/842750
Whatever it did, my internet has been constantly dropping out tonight since doing the update.
invisibleman18:
Whatever it did, my internet has been constantly dropping out tonight since doing the update.
I'm gonna hold off updating then
Apsattv:
invisibleman18:
Whatever it did, my internet has been constantly dropping out tonight since doing the update.
I'm gonna hold off updating then
No issues yesterday so seems ok now. Don't know if it was an issue with the update on Saturday night or an outage in my area.
The change log should appear in the app when viewing the update. But the change was related to some parental control service updates as per the link posted already, plus some standard security patch updates.
Base functions and features did not have any changes otherwise.
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