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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Monthly Top-up Options
Rickles

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#323702 4-Jan-2026 15:45
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Due to changed circumstances, I’m looking at dropping my OneNZ monthly plan to that of Prepay.

 

However, OneNZ have ceased offering the option to automatically top-up on a specific date, and now only when credit drops to a certain amount.

 

Looking at other options –

 

   Invoking a monthly bank payment, but payment could be delayed etc
   Setting up monthly auto-send renewal TXT using phone App
   OneNZ site implies that advance payments would be held in credit, and subsequently used against top-ups (a sort of one-time annual fee)

 

Any comments or views to avoid remembering the monthly top-hassle welcome.

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Linux
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#3449635 4-Jan-2026 15:56
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@Rickles Why not top-up when required using a voucher from the local shop / petrol station or via your banking App (if they offer it) bnz does

 

via the OneNZ site via the OneNZ App

 

https://one.nz/myvodafone/ng/topup-or-pay

 

You have sooooo many options that have been around for 30 years or so

 

edit: You can even top-up via ATM's



Rickles

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  #3449636 4-Jan-2026 16:00
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@Linux .... yes to all, but was looking for a 'pay-and-forget' sort of thing.

Linux
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  #3449639 4-Jan-2026 16:05
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Rickles:

 

@Linux .... yes to all, but was looking for a 'pay-and-forget' sort of thing.

 

 

Then look at another carrier 2degrees offer Autopay on Prepay

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/account-and-billing/billing-and-payment/autopay-for-prepay

 

Autopay must be set up with a credit or debit card



Linux
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  #3449640 4-Jan-2026 16:08
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OneNZ site implies that advance payments would be held in credit, and subsequently used against top-ups (a sort of one-time annual fee)

 

No idea what you mean by this as Prepay plans do not have an annual fee

 

edit: They have a minimum top-up of $20 once every 12 months to keep existing credit and number from expiring

Qazzy03
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  #3449650 4-Jan-2026 16:41
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I am on MightyMobile same network as OneNZ and it has re-occuring pre-paid monthly, they even give notice before each payment is taken. 

MaxineN
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  #3449665 4-Jan-2026 17:12
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Qazzy03:

 

I am on MightyMobile same network as OneNZ and it has re-occuring pre-paid monthly, they even give notice before each payment is taken. 

 

 

Different CRM.

 

Different sets of problems.




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richms
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  #3449705 4-Jan-2026 19:19
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You can also get the mighty mobile for a year at a time, they are always doing deals on it for new customers. If you care about the phone number that may make it more work to constanly be a new customer tho.




Richard rich.ms

boosacnoodle
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  #3449707 4-Jan-2026 19:21
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What's the difference? Aren't the plans virtually identical now between Postpaid and Prepaid on One?

MaxineN
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  #3449710 4-Jan-2026 19:26
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boosacnoodle:

 

What's the difference? Aren't the plans virtually identical now between Postpaid and Prepaid on One?

 

 

Nope and not by a long shot!

 

There are still a bountiful of addons that are gotchas between each term (daily roaming not a thing on prepay still... but you can't buy prepay roaming data on post pay!), IFPs(they are tied to a postpaid asset as it's own these days), the fact that you get 250 mins and 50 texts at the Endless Plus and One Plan vs the rest... You also can't add One Number to the Lite plan OR prepay! Probably a lot more that I am unfortunately out of the loop since retiring the green hat.

 

When we get to the business and corporate plans... whole different ballgame...




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  #3449711 4-Jan-2026 19:29
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boosacnoodle:

 

What's the difference? Aren't the plans virtually identical now between Postpaid and Prepaid on One?

 

 

@boosacnoodle as above far from it

MaxineN
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  #3449712 4-Jan-2026 19:30
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Linux:

 

boosacnoodle:

 

What's the difference? Aren't the plans virtually identical now between Postpaid and Prepaid on One?

 

 

@boosacnoodle as above far from it

 

 

Made much worse when the red share plans were a thing.

 

Thank god they're gone.




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  #3449715 4-Jan-2026 19:33
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MaxineN:

 

Linux:

 

boosacnoodle:

 

What's the difference? Aren't the plans virtually identical now between Postpaid and Prepaid on One?

 

 

@boosacnoodle as above far from it

 

 

Made much worse when the red share plans were a thing.

 

Thank god they're gone.

 

 

I remember when they were introduced due to VodafoneNZ getting Postpay connections onto Matrixx

Linux
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  #3449732 4-Jan-2026 20:43
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The issue with OneNZ prepay if your plan goes on-hold straight away lose any data / minutes not like 2degrees that gives you 90 days to toup and you get the carryover minutes / data allocation back that was placed on-hold

Ragnor
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  #3449801 5-Jan-2026 04:14
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Rickles:

 

@Linux .... yes to all, but was looking for a 'pay-and-forget' sort of thing.

 

 

Kogan 365 Large is still on sale, $198 for the year (unlimited standard/local calls/sms, 15GB data per month), very good bang for buck/value (ie: works out at $16.50/month) and reliable (uses One NZ network)

 

https://koganmobile.co.nz/

Ragnor
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  #3449802 5-Jan-2026 04:20
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Linux:

 

OneNZ site implies that advance payments would be held in credit, and subsequently used against top-ups (a sort of one-time annual fee)

 

No idea what you mean by this as Prepay plans do not have an annual fee

 

edit: They have a minimum top-up of $20 once every 12 months to keep existing credit and number from expiring

 

 

The MNVO's are offering better/more interesting plans than the MN's ie: both Kogan or Mightly Mobile have 365 (pay annually) plans

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