I'm curious as to who has received the latest price increase email from One NZ and whether people are planning to change provider or suck it up.

My current setup is : Fibre 500mb/s + Mobile 50Gb + Apple Watch = $96 + $70 + $5 = $171.

This increasing to : $101 + $73 + $5 = $179.

A quick check of the market suggest that I could switch to Genesis (my current energy provider) for fibre and Spark for mobile for : $90 + $65 + $7 = $162. So, a total saving of $17 a month.

Am I right in thinking that OneNZ have overshot the market with their pricing? Or are other providers on the cusp of increasing prices? I really need the Apple Watch connectivity which limits my mobile options a bit, but I don't find OneNZ's satellite connectivity feature useful.