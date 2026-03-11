Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)One NZ Price Increases
alasta

6983 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3536

Trusted
Subscriber

#324192 11-Mar-2026 12:57
Send private message

I'm curious as to who has received the latest price increase email from One NZ and whether people are planning to change provider or suck it up.

 

My current setup is : Fibre 500mb/s + Mobile 50Gb + Apple Watch = $96 + $70 + $5 = $171.

 

This increasing to : $101 + $73 + $5 = $179.

 

A quick check of the market suggest that I could switch to Genesis (my current energy provider) for fibre and Spark for mobile for : $90 + $65 + $7 = $162. So, a total saving of $17 a month.

 

Am I right in thinking that OneNZ have overshot the market with their pricing? Or are other providers on the cusp of increasing prices? I really need the Apple Watch connectivity which limits my mobile options a bit, but I don't find OneNZ's satellite connectivity feature useful. 

Create new topic
Aucklandjafa
585 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 298


  #3468776 11-Mar-2026 13:01
Send private message

Heads up. If you currently pay for Netflix, then you’re best going to the $95 plan as it includes Netflix and your watch - saving $3/month. You also get unlimited data and 400 international mins - food for thought. 



wellygary
9200 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5822


  #3468788 11-Mar-2026 13:45
Send private message

The main driver of this is likely an underlying increase in Fibre price from the LFCs.. 

 

You might be able to outrun it for a month or so by switching, but it will get you in the end as long as you continue having a fibre connection...

alasta

6983 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3536

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3468970 11-Mar-2026 15:29
Send private message

wellygary:

 

The main driver of this is likely an underlying increase in Fibre price from the LFCs.. 

 

You might be able to outrun it for a month or so by switching, but it will get you in the end as long as you continue having a fibre connection...

 

 

That's what I was wondering. Is there any way to confirm if there is a downstream price increase at the wholesale end, or is that not public information? 



danfaulknor
988 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 571

Trusted
Prodigi
Subscriber

  #3468977 11-Mar-2026 15:41
Send private message

Chorus increased their prices on January 1st, as they do every year. The other LFCs do it on different dates but still every year.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

alasta

6983 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3536

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3469003 11-Mar-2026 16:20
Send private message

danfaulknor:

 

Chorus increased their prices on January 1st, as they do every year. The other LFCs do it on different dates but still every year.

 

 

Thanks. Is it normal for notice of retail price rises to lag several months behind the wholesale price rise? I would have thought the retailers would want to recover the extra cost as soon as possible? 

wellygary
9200 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5822


  #3469005 11-Mar-2026 16:25
Send private message

alasta:

 

danfaulknor:

 

Chorus increased their prices on January 1st, as they do every year. The other LFCs do it on different dates but still every year.

 

 

Thanks. Is it normal for notice of retail price rises to lag several months behind the wholesale price rise? I would have thought the retailers would want to recover the extra cost as soon as possible? 

 

 

TLDR: it can take time....

 

Longer:  The prices the LFC charge to the retail companies are not a simple  $ per connection.. it takes time for the retailers to work out the impact on their customer facing products, and then to decide how much ( if any) they want to eat, or pass along, 

 

For the big telcos who also offer Fixed mobile BB as well, they have to consider the relativity between their Fibre and wireless options, and what the profits margins are on each product yaddah yaddah yaddah, 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
alasta

6983 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3536

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3469006 11-Mar-2026 16:29
Send private message

Thanks. So, I guess the short answer is that we are likely to see price rises across most, if not all, retailers. Your advice earlier in the thread is sensible as I don't want the hassle and risk of changing provider if I'm going to end up paying the higher price anyway. 

RunningMan
9430 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5133


  #3469015 11-Mar-2026 16:37
Send private message

Do you need 500/100 or would 100/20 suffice? Food for thought.

networkn
Networkn
33389 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15848

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3469018 11-Mar-2026 16:39
Send private message

alasta:

 

Thanks. So, I guess the short answer is that we are likely to see price rises across most, if not all, retailers. Your advice earlier in the thread is sensible as I don't want the hassle and risk of changing provider if I'm going to end up paying the higher price anyway. 

 

 

I think you'll see some price increases, perhaps not quite as far as that, but at that point you are only contending with a smaller difference, and if you are otherwise happy with your current provider, and depending on how important that difference is, you'd probably miss the money less than you'd miss the time and or frustration if the transition isn't simple or smooth or you have any other issue in the next 12 months. 

 

 

DjShadow
4256 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1349

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3471241 18-Mar-2026 08:37
Send private message

Got my price rise e-mail overnight:

 

$70 plan going up $3, my 2 companion plans going up $2 each and the Fibre going up $5

 

Doesn't feel like as much of a kick in the pants as my power bill going up but still not overly welcome.

Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 