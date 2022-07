I've heard some users in the forums saying 5G works with Kogan Mobile. Yet Kogan Mobile's website and customer support (through their live chat) say that they absolutely don't have 5G and only uses Voda's 4g and 3g network.

Can people definitely confirm 5G works with Kogan? I just got a 5G phone and want to use 5G on the cheap. 2degrees customer atm.