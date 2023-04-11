Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Mobile and Wireless - Ditching RBI for 4g wireless
#304177 11-Apr-2023 12:13
G'day everyone,

 

We live 8 minutes from Rolleston just out of Chch and our internet is woeful at best. Currently can only get 1mbps and we are on One/Farmside RBI. Not only is this expensive, the service is poor. We do not have a copper line or fiber to our property.

 

2 degrees and a few others offer wireless 4G at our address. Can anyone recommend an external antenna and modem (if the company provided one is not external antenna capable). 

 

Yes Starlink have a good deal on now, but the monthly cost v $65ish from 2degrees is not justifable to my current budget.

 

Or perhaps you know of a better solution?

 

 

 

Thanks

  #3061428 11-Apr-2023 13:36
The provider you go with will supply you with a modem. Any LTE modem should have external antenna ports. Do you have an external antenna now? 'RBI' is just 4G wireless - same thing, just a different type of plan. 

 

Can you give your rough address? Like what street you are on? Do you know what signal you get on the modem currently? Do either Spark or 2D have towers that are closer than Vodafone? Are you sure you are getting offered an uncapped plan from Spark/2D when searching?

