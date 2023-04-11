G'day everyone,

We live 8 minutes from Rolleston just out of Chch and our internet is woeful at best. Currently can only get 1mbps and we are on One/Farmside RBI. Not only is this expensive, the service is poor. We do not have a copper line or fiber to our property.

2 degrees and a few others offer wireless 4G at our address. Can anyone recommend an external antenna and modem (if the company provided one is not external antenna capable).

Yes Starlink have a good deal on now, but the monthly cost v $65ish from 2degrees is not justifable to my current budget.

Or perhaps you know of a better solution?

Thanks