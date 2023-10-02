Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ amongst the worst in the world for data affordability.
Lias

5170 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#309248 2-Oct-2023 12:43
https://www.cable.co.uk/mobiles/worldwide-data-pricing/#highlights

 

Latest round of global data price comparison from cable.co.uk

 

NZ near the bottom of the table in 218th place (out of 237)

 

 




Linux
10145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137705 2-Oct-2023 12:59
Mobile data in New Zealand is cheap as chips!

 
 
 
 

Lias

5170 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137718 2-Oct-2023 13:04
Linux:

 

Mobile data in New Zealand is cheap as chips!

 

 

Compared to Zimbabwe sure... not compared to most of the rest of the planet.

 

 

 

 




wellygary
7301 posts

Uber Geek


  #3137765 2-Oct-2023 14:01
Its based on an average cost of 1GB, - the average is being screwed by some plan that they have found that charges $52 for 1GB....

 

https://www.cable.co.uk/mobiles/worldwide-data-pricing/2023/worldwide_mobile_data_pricing_data.xlsx

 

 



shk292
2655 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3137821 2-Oct-2023 14:26
The overall results are pretty meaningless without some data cleansing. I see USA is one place worse than us, presumably due to their $83 GB outlier.
A lesson on significance of mean vs median

Lias

5170 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137822 2-Oct-2023 14:27
From their methodology document, they use a median, so a single large value should not be skewing it.

 

"Averages are calculated as the MEDIAN of all recorded package prices/data limits"

 

https://www.cable.co.uk/mobiles/worldwide-data-pricing/2023/worldwide_mobile_data_pricing_methodology.pdf

 

 




shk292
2655 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3137825 2-Oct-2023 14:34
Lias:

From their methodology document, they use a median, so a single large value should not be skewing it.


"Averages are calculated as the MEDIAN of all recorded package prices/data limits"


https://www.cable.co.uk/mobiles/worldwide-data-pricing/2023/worldwide_mobile_data_pricing_methodology.pdf


 


Interesting, and i hadn't seen that note. Makes you wonder where all the really expensive plans are and who uses them.
It certainly doesn't seem expensive here, i pay Spark $19 per month and get 7GB. I guess the old saying about fools and their money applies equally to mobile data

Lias

5170 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137831 2-Oct-2023 14:54
shk292: 

 

Interesting, and i hadn't seen that note. Makes you wonder where all the really expensive plans are and who uses them. 
It certainly doesn't seem expensive here, i pay Spark $19 per month and get 7GB. I guess the old saying about fools and their money applies equally to mobile data

 

Nice plan.. how did you get that? their published plans are nowhere near that good a deal?

 

Prepaid: 1.25gb/$20 and 2gb/$30 

 

Postpaid: 100mb/$15, 500mb/$25




Wombat1
329 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3137833 2-Oct-2023 15:01
Best to compare apples with apples, both of these are probably the cheapest plans:

 

 

 

https://www.kogan.com/au/koganmobile/

 

https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/ 

tim0001
207 posts

Master Geek


  #3137836 2-Oct-2023 15:08
There's certainly a huge variation in the cost per GB depending on your plan.  For example, my One prepay plan is $500 per GB unless I purchase an addon (eg 750MB 1 week for $10).  Suffice to say, I regularly check to ensure my mobile data is turned off. 

Lias

5170 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137837 2-Oct-2023 15:13
tim0001:

 

There's certainly a huge variation in the cost per GB depending on your plan.  For example, my One prepay plan is $500 per GB unless I purchase an addon (eg 750MB 1 week for $10).  Suffice to say, I regularly check to ensure my mobile data is turned off. 

 

 

Which is absolute daylight robbery. Nevermind the supermarkets about time the comcom dropped mobile prices!

 

 

 

 




Jase2985
12328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137857 2-Oct-2023 16:23
Linux:

 

Mobile data in New Zealand is cheap as chips!

 

 

I disagree, unless your willing to pay $60+ per month for plans with unlimited data, or go on contract/pay monthly. Show me this cheap as chips data you speak of. you make lots of throw away comments like that one but never back them up with anything.

 


I'm in the middle of traveling at the moment and using prepaid as an example. yes i know there are slightly better plans in each country but looking around the $30 mark.

 

New Zealand $27NZD in nz for skinny 3GB roll over data, unlimited local texts and calls, Data Add on $4/7day 200MB data

 

Australia $30AUD (32.20NZD) for Vodafone $30 prepaid plus starter pack. 20GB data, unlimited local texts and calls. Data Add on $7 ($7.50NZD)/7day 2GB data.

 

Vietnam 200,000VND ($13.80NZD) for MFY200 MobiFone Package, 100GB data, Free calls within the network under 500 minutes Free 250 minutes of calls outside the network. Data Add on 30,000 VND ($2NZD)/7 days 7GB data.

 

Malaysia 48RM ($17NZD) for Digi Next 5G 48, 30GB data, unlimited local texts and calls. Data Add on 5RM($1.75NZD) /Month for 3GB data

 

Singapore $15SGD ($18.50NZD) for the Singtel sim, which comes with 100GB data and local calls, then $20SGD($25NZD)/Month for 50GB data. 1000 local mins, up to 1000 IDD mins and 300 local SMS. Data Add on $10SGD ($12.50NZD)/7day 10GB data

 

 

 

Massive discrepancy in the amount of data your receive

 

 

 

Wombat1:

 

Best to compare apples with apples, both of these are probably the cheapest plans:

 

 

 

https://www.kogan.com/au/koganmobile/

 

https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/ 

 

 

Using that example, 30 day plan

 

NZ $35 for 15GB data

 

AU $25 for 80GB data with rollover

 

 

 

I will say 4/5G speeds are way way better in NZ compared to any of those places i have mentioned above.

johno1234
1232 posts

Uber Geek


  #3137858 2-Oct-2023 16:23
International sourced traveller eSims from airalo.com for 30 days and 10Gb:

 

New Zealand: US$27

 

Japan: US$18

 

USA: $26

 

Australia: US$20

 

So we're quite a bit more than some common locations, surprised at USA!

 

We are going to Japan for 11 days - I will get 2Gb. for US$6.50 - that's really cheap. If I use more than 2GbI just top up again. We'll keep in touch with each other on Whatsapp so data usage should be minimal once I knock the kids' heads together and explain there will be no youtube!

 

Of our group of six (mum and dad plus leeches) only two of us have eSim (Apple) phones so still looking for a decent SIM option.

 

 

 

 

 

 

