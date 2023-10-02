https://www.cable.co.uk/mobiles/worldwide-data-pricing/#highlights
Latest round of global data price comparison from cable.co.uk
NZ near the bottom of the table in 218th place (out of 237)
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
Mobile data in New Zealand is cheap as chips!
Linux:
Compared to Zimbabwe sure... not compared to most of the rest of the planet.
Its based on an average cost of 1GB, - the average is being screwed by some plan that they have found that charges $52 for 1GB....
https://www.cable.co.uk/mobiles/worldwide-data-pricing/2023/worldwide_mobile_data_pricing_data.xlsx
From their methodology document, they use a median, so a single large value should not be skewing it.
"Averages are calculated as the MEDIAN of all recorded package prices/data limits"
https://www.cable.co.uk/mobiles/worldwide-data-pricing/2023/worldwide_mobile_data_pricing_methodology.pdf
Lias:
shk292:
Interesting, and i hadn't seen that note. Makes you wonder where all the really expensive plans are and who uses them.
It certainly doesn't seem expensive here, i pay Spark $19 per month and get 7GB. I guess the old saying about fools and their money applies equally to mobile data
Nice plan.. how did you get that? their published plans are nowhere near that good a deal?
Prepaid: 1.25gb/$20 and 2gb/$30
Postpaid: 100mb/$15, 500mb/$25
Best to compare apples with apples, both of these are probably the cheapest plans:
https://www.kogan.com/au/koganmobile/
There's certainly a huge variation in the cost per GB depending on your plan. For example, my One prepay plan is $500 per GB unless I purchase an addon (eg 750MB 1 week for $10). Suffice to say, I regularly check to ensure my mobile data is turned off.
tim0001:
Which is absolute daylight robbery. Nevermind the supermarkets about time the comcom dropped mobile prices!
Linux:
I disagree, unless your willing to pay $60+ per month for plans with unlimited data, or go on contract/pay monthly. Show me this cheap as chips data you speak of. you make lots of throw away comments like that one but never back them up with anything.
I'm in the middle of traveling at the moment and using prepaid as an example. yes i know there are slightly better plans in each country but looking around the $30 mark.
New Zealand $27NZD in nz for skinny 3GB roll over data, unlimited local texts and calls, Data Add on $4/7day 200MB data
Australia $30AUD (32.20NZD) for Vodafone $30 prepaid plus starter pack. 20GB data, unlimited local texts and calls. Data Add on $7 ($7.50NZD)/7day 2GB data.
Vietnam 200,000VND ($13.80NZD) for MFY200 MobiFone Package, 100GB data, Free calls within the network under 500 minutes Free 250 minutes of calls outside the network. Data Add on 30,000 VND ($2NZD)/7 days 7GB data.
Malaysia 48RM ($17NZD) for Digi Next 5G 48, 30GB data, unlimited local texts and calls. Data Add on 5RM($1.75NZD) /Month for 3GB data
Singapore $15SGD ($18.50NZD) for the Singtel sim, which comes with 100GB data and local calls, then $20SGD($25NZD)/Month for 50GB data. 1000 local mins, up to 1000 IDD mins and 300 local SMS. Data Add on $10SGD ($12.50NZD)/7day 10GB data
Massive discrepancy in the amount of data your receive
Wombat1:
Best to compare apples with apples, both of these are probably the cheapest plans:
https://www.kogan.com/au/koganmobile/
https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/
Using that example, 30 day plan
NZ $35 for 15GB data
AU $25 for 80GB data with rollover
I will say 4/5G speeds are way way better in NZ compared to any of those places i have mentioned above.
International sourced traveller eSims from airalo.com for 30 days and 10Gb:
New Zealand: US$27
Japan: US$18
USA: $26
Australia: US$20
So we're quite a bit more than some common locations, surprised at USA!
We are going to Japan for 11 days - I will get 2Gb. for US$6.50 - that's really cheap. If I use more than 2GbI just top up again. We'll keep in touch with each other on Whatsapp so data usage should be minimal once I knock the kids' heads together and explain there will be no youtube!
Of our group of six (mum and dad plus leeches) only two of us have eSim (Apple) phones so still looking for a decent SIM option.