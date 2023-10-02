Linux: Mobile data in New Zealand is cheap as chips!

I disagree, unless your willing to pay $60+ per month for plans with unlimited data, or go on contract/pay monthly. Show me this cheap as chips data you speak of. you make lots of throw away comments like that one but never back them up with anything.



I'm in the middle of traveling at the moment and using prepaid as an example. yes i know there are slightly better plans in each country but looking around the $30 mark.

New Zealand $27NZD in nz for skinny 3GB roll over data, unlimited local texts and calls, Data Add on $4/7day 200MB data

Australia $30AUD (32.20NZD) for Vodafone $30 prepaid plus starter pack. 20GB data, unlimited local texts and calls. Data Add on $7 ($7.50NZD)/7day 2GB data.



Vietnam 200,000VND ($13.80NZD) for MFY200 MobiFone Package, 100GB data, Free calls within the network under 500 minutes Free 250 minutes of calls outside the network. Data Add on 30,000 VND ($2NZD)/7 days 7GB data.

Malaysia 48RM ($17NZD) for Digi Next 5G 48, 30GB data, unlimited local texts and calls. Data Add on 5RM($1.75NZD) /Month for 3GB data

Singapore $15SGD ($18.50NZD) for the Singtel sim, which comes with 100GB data and local calls, then $20SGD($25NZD)/Month for 50GB data. 1000 local mins, up to 1000 IDD mins and 300 local SMS. Data Add on $10SGD ($12.50NZD)/7day 10GB data

Massive discrepancy in the amount of data your receive

Wombat1: Best to compare apples with apples, both of these are probably the cheapest plans: https://www.kogan.com/au/koganmobile/ https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/

Using that example, 30 day plan

NZ $35 for 15GB data

AU $25 for 80GB data with rollover

I will say 4/5G speeds are way way better in NZ compared to any of those places i have mentioned above.