Looking at an option to replace a landline with a mobile. My in laws find it harder to hear via a mobile phone than using a traditional landline phone. Is there a product that you can use a mobile number on a traditional handset? . The problem I find with mobiles is they always seem to be on charge . Was thinking of a seperate plan just for home line, but seems cheaper to just pay 15 a month for a traditional landline plan.



Apologies if this is in the wrong forum