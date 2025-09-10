I am reading the iPhone launch announcements and noticed that the new iPhone Air only supports eSIMs. Given that Apple killed many interfaces in the past (Floppy disks, CD-rom, 3.5 jack port, USB A, did I forget anything?) I suppose other phones will follow the same path in the future. I don't own an Android for a few years, it could be the case that there are already many Android phones that are eSIM only.

So, I did a quick search to see what networks support eSIMs and found this. Sadly I'm with Kogan Mobile and it seems that not every MVNO supports eSIMs despite the all actual networks already doing so.

Does anyone here work for Kogan or other MVNOs and are allowed to discuss their plans for supporting eSIMs? As this will be a consideration for many people choosing their mobile plans going forward as devices shift to eSIM only.