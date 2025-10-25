quickymart

...and the "President of the Republic" isn't too happy about it:

https://archive.ph/Kzffe

“No one asked to have cellphone reception, but they built it anyway,” he said.



Before reception improved visitors would talk to him when he went to the pub - the famous Whangamōmona Hotel. Nowadays, that wasn’t necessarily the case.



Recently he was there to watch a rugby test. “There was a fella in front of me playing on his phone. That never happened before.”

Must admit I've never been to this place nor had any inclination to visit - what's it like? It sounds like it's behind the times somewhat. Good to see about the road there being fully sealed though.

His comment reminds me a bit of those people in Haast a few years ago who didn't want coverage there either because they liked being isolated and cut off from the rest of the world 🤷‍♂️