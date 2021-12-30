Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Setup VOIP on a secondary router which is acting as a switch
Azkatov

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293124 30-Dec-2021 23:08
Hi i am new here, 

 

Seeking any help please. 

 

I'm with Vodafone where the VOIP is delivered via the RGW's TEL1 port. 

 

My primary router (RGW) is connected to the Fibre ONT via WAN and they are both housed in a cabinet in a closet along with the star mesh system. I do not have integrated wiring for the home (ie tel1 port of router feeding back to the home phone jacks), so I am stuck with a phone connected to the TEL1 port on the primary router in a closet.
I managed to setup a secondary router at another room to act as a switch (connected via the star mesh system) and this is working perfectly. However the problem is, I cannot get the phone to work on the secondary router's TEL1 port.
For convenience's sake, I would really like the phone to work on the secondary router instead, is there a configuration i need to fiddle with?
Any help would be much appreciated, thanks 

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2840628 30-Dec-2021 23:25
Not really possible in switch mode, best bet is get integrated wiring done




toejam316
1126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2840631 31-Dec-2021 00:52
Where are you based? If you have a wiring cabinet, it's a 5 minute job, and can be easily done by someone with a little experience. Otherwise, a VOIP adapter might be a better option.




Azkatov

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2840634 31-Dec-2021 04:44
Hello, I am based in Auckland, Blockhouse Bay

 

 

 

I have checked the cabinet, no Rj11 cable or socket was installed. How would a VOIP adapter be used?

 

This home is newly built and we are the first owners since couple of months now. With Fibre in place and copper withdrawl around the corner, I am surprised integrated wiring wasn't considered when this home was built. 



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2840693 31-Dec-2021 08:24
A router can't really act as a switch. All you can do is disable DHCP and give it a fixed IP but that always leads to tears eventually.

 

There is no real way to do what you want to do without the router acting as a router introducing double NAT into the network as in most routers the SIP stack can only attach to the WAN and not the LAN interface.

 

 

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2840710 31-Dec-2021 08:50
toejam316:

Where are you based? If you have a wiring cabinet, it's a 5 minute job, and can be easily done by someone with a little experience. Otherwise, a VOIP adapter might be a better option.



Cant use VOIP adapter unless you move the voice line away from Voda as they don’t release SIP credentials




cyril7
8731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2840714 31-Dec-2021 08:58
Just port it away to 2talk or Hero, them you can easily do all you want, ideally with a seperate ATA.

Cyril

cyril7
8731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2840721 31-Dec-2021 09:19
Hi, also are there phone jacks in the house or just data (RJ45) if the latter, which is all a modern setup should use, then there is no need to integrate the wiring, as such.

Cyril



cisconz
cisconz
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2840947 31-Dec-2021 18:45
Azkatov:

 

Hello, I am based in Auckland, Blockhouse Bay

 

 

I live in BHB and can come to sort this when I am back in Auckland between the 6th - 9th if that suits - PM me your number and I will book it in. 




Hmmmm

Azkatov

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2841056 31-Dec-2021 22:52
Thank you all for your response, today have gotten hold of Vodafone to check why integrated wiring was not done as this should have been part of the CSE order. They will investigate and get back to us. 

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2841062 31-Dec-2021 23:05
Azkatov:

Thank you all for your response, today have gotten hold of Vodafone to check why integrated wiring was not done as this should have been part of the CSE order. They will investigate and get back to us. 



Failing that get @cisconz to sort it out for you




Azkatov

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2841101 1-Jan-2022 03:08
I believe this CSE integrated wiring should have been part of the fibre build, sadly to say, installers take shortcuts, these chorus contractors rather get the job done quickly so they can and let the current problem be someone elses whilst they move on to their next install job. 

 

We're going to keep trying vodafone, else will contact Chorus directly. Really want to avoid paying for this mess to be fixed. 

 

Still hoping if theres a way to push the VOIP to the secondary router. 

kiwiharry
865 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2841106 1-Jan-2022 07:09
I was with Vodafone when I had my fibre installed, and when Chorus installed the fibre and ONT I told them I wanted the phone jacks in the house to be connected to the TEL port, so wanted an ITP. They refused to do it as I only had naked broadband and my phone VoIP service was with 2Talk so said I didn't need it. I said I wanted that option for the future. They still didn't do it.

For some reason we had an assessor turn up about 1-2 weeks later to inspect the install and I mentioned to him about the lack of the ITP. He said it should have been done, so he had the guys come back and install the ITP.




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841160 1-Jan-2022 07:37
kiwiharry: I was with Vodafone when I had my fibre installed, and when Chorus installed the fibre and ONT I told them I wanted the phone jacks in the house to be connected to the TEL port, so wanted an ITP. They refused to do it as I only had naked broadband and my phone VoIP service was with 2Talk so said I didn't need it. I said I wanted that option for the future. They still didn't do it.

For some reason we had an assessor turn up about 1-2 weeks later to inspect the install and I mentioned to him about the lack of the ITP. He said it should have been done, so he had the guys come back and install the ITP.


No it shouldn't have been done. You obviously didn't request it at the time the order was lodged so it wasn't done.

Chorus techs won't do stuff that's not on their job sheet because they won't get paid and don't like working for free.

Azkatov

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2841692 1-Jan-2022 22:43
CSE + Install is included in all New Fibre applications, the installers will be trying to pry themselves out from getting the integrated wiring done when the job proves to be difficult. Easy when they are called to do bulk installations to new builds, they just take photographs, run a CHORUS techmate test to show they can get green optical and sign off the job with a test reference. Sometimes they get the ONT serial numbers muddled up with neighbouring builds and then cause provisioning issues down the line. 

 

 

 

 

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2841701 1-Jan-2022 23:53
Azkatov: Still hoping if theres a way to push the VOIP to the secondary router. 



You really want to do that? Sure, here are the steps and it will be more of a mess than what you have now…

1. Get a router which can do VLAN10 on the LAN and WAN
2. Set the WAN to DHCP Client with VLAN10 tagging on and connect to ONT
3, Setup your LAN with VLAN10 tagging and connect this to your WAN of the Ultrahub with the working phone port

Here is why this is a dumb idea
1. Double NAT for devices connected to the ultrahub behind the ether router
2. A router that can tag VLAN10 on the LAN is an advanced router which will require knowledge to configure and secure
3. This configuration is completely unsupported by Vodafone

Your options are
1. Attempt to setup the mess described above
2. Pay Chorus to get your internal wiring done or complain until they do it for free
3. Take up the offer of a fellow geekzone user who lives close to you




