Hi i am new here,

Seeking any help please.

I'm with Vodafone where the VOIP is delivered via the RGW's TEL1 port.

My primary router (RGW) is connected to the Fibre ONT via WAN and they are both housed in a cabinet in a closet along with the star mesh system. I do not have integrated wiring for the home (ie tel1 port of router feeding back to the home phone jacks), so I am stuck with a phone connected to the TEL1 port on the primary router in a closet.

I managed to setup a secondary router at another room to act as a switch (connected via the star mesh system) and this is working perfectly. However the problem is, I cannot get the phone to work on the secondary router's TEL1 port.

For convenience's sake, I would really like the phone to work on the secondary router instead, is there a configuration i need to fiddle with?

Any help would be much appreciated, thanks