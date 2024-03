I've been down this road with a Schindler lift at one of our sites, and the answer is, it will depend...

If the lift has a standard old analogue phone in it, then yes, any ATA will (likely) work, (which is what we do a 3 of our other sites). If however, the lift has an "integrated" phone, like our newer Schindler lift has, then maybe not... as despite hours of playing with various ATA's and every setting I could find, I was unable to get the integrated Schindler lift system to work on an ATA, on standard copper line, it works just fine, on an ATA, no.

Schindler has a solution, but at $3.5k plus installation, and then $1200 per year ongoing (these prices are from a rusty old memory so don't quote me) we seriously explored the ATA option, but it would just not work. The integrated Schindler systems seemed to expect some strange line voltages and then applied some even stranger hook flash techniques to drop/disconnect any existing calls so it could grab the line and make the call, the ATA's and settings we tried, (even hot dialing on any activity), just caused the Schindler system to see a line error and not make a call.

That said, if anyone has managed to get an integrated Schindler lift phone working on an ATA, I'd love to know the what and how, as while our site still has copper, I'm not sure for how long....