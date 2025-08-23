I've just completed my switch over from Voyager to Quic. At the same time, I intended to switch from pfSense to OPNsense as I don't like the new online installer for pfSense... I want to have an image of the latest build ready to go when something breaks.

One thing I didn't consider was an issue with SIP as there was no special config getting my Grandstream DP752 working with pfSense. NAT is simply set to keep-alive and it just worked. Unfortunately, this isn't the case with OPNsense where I am seeing not SIP registration.

Has anyone got a working configuration or at least pointers for getting the DP752 or similar working with Hero and OPNsense? I could use a few pointers!

I've tried multiple combinations or port mapping and setting static port mapping for requests from the Grandstream unit, without success.

The Grandstream is configured to use SIP port 5060 and RTP port 5004.