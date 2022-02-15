Moahunter: Just bought a laptop off trademe. Unexpected bonus is that Pro is installed but not activated.I assumed I was getting just Home.

Its a con to list a PC/laptop on trademe as Win10 , if it was really only WinXp, Win7, Win8 , or is unlicensed .

Go back to the person you bought if from. Ask for a refund if it doesnt activate Win10 .

or

connect the laptop to the internet & try to activate it.

If Pro wont activate, try installing Home, that might activate .

If Win10 wont activate , you need to buy a FULL RETAIL License . Or do some dodgy or illegal stuff .



How old is the laptop.

Does it have a Win7, WinXP , Win8 sticker on it (it may be in the batt compartment)

If it was Win8 originally, It may have a Win8 key in embedded in the bios. You could use that to activate Win10 .