Just bought a laptop off trademe. Unexpected bonus is that Pro is installed but not activated.I assumed I was getting just Home.
Any recommendations for reliable suppliers of License key?
Would something like Microsoft Windows 10 Professional 64bit OEM Eng Intl 1PK DSP OEI DVD ( FQC-08929 ) online - PBTech.co.nz work?
Moahunter:
You are joking?
Not quite sure what you mean by this. A link was provided to a legitimate reseller but was this not what you were wanting?
If Windows 10 Pro is not activating, then the laptop might only have an OEM activation for Windows 10 Home.
Anyhoo, here's another link.
I am not joking. You asked for a reliable supplier of license key.
I think you were not asking for links to pirate sites.
Moahunter:
Its a con to list a PC/laptop on trademe as Win10 , if it was really only WinXp, Win7, Win8 , or is unlicensed .
Go back to the person you bought if from. Ask for a refund if it doesnt activate Win10 .
or
connect the laptop to the internet & try to activate it.
If Pro wont activate, try installing Home, that might activate .
If Win10 wont activate , you need to buy a FULL RETAIL License . Or do some dodgy or illegal stuff .
How old is the laptop.
Does it have a Win7, WinXP , Win8 sticker on it (it may be in the batt compartment)
If it was Win8 originally, It may have a Win8 key in embedded in the bios. You could use that to activate Win10 .
The seller advertised the laptop as running on Windows10. It clearly has Windows10 installed because I recognize it, my last laptop was running it.
But I got curious when I spotted "Activate Windows" very faintly on the bottom Rt-hand corner of the screen. I then found that Windows10 Pro is installed but not activated. I am certainly not prepared to pay hundreds of $$$ to use it.
Download Windows 10 tool, reinstall with Home edition. Problem solved.
https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=691209
Moahunter:
freitasm:
The funniest thing is the Ad at the bottom of this page has a link to a "dodgy seller". A couple clicks later I was able to find windows 10 pro for $60AUD.
Presumably the device had a legit copy of windows at some point.
If it was win 7 onwards, then it should be ok to upgrade to windows 10 (or do a fresh install of Win 10) and the licence should activate automatically.
As others have suggested, perhaps it was installed win7/8 home and someone has put 10pro on it and that wont activate.
Try a clean install of Win10 home and see if that just activates by itself.
If you have to keep W10 pro, then the options are either buy a key or don't.
Have a google on 'what happens if I dont activate windows 10'.
shrub:
The funniest thing is the Ad at the bottom of this page has a link to a "dodgy seller". A couple clicks later I was able to find windows 10 pro for $60AUD.
Gold! they probably get it from Aliexpress for $1USD or one of those German keys for sub $10 after the German courts invalidated their EULA.
Still a violation of the license agreement but I find it hard to care when it's just exercising their ability to charge one person $5 and another $250.