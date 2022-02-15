Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsWindows10 Pro not activated.
Moahunter

63 posts

Master Geek


#293823 15-Feb-2022 18:41
Send private message

Just bought a laptop off trademe. Unexpected bonus is that Pro is installed but not activated.I assumed I was getting just Home.

 

Any recommendations for reliable suppliers of License key?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74191 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869030 15-Feb-2022 18:52
Send private message

Would something like Microsoft Windows 10 Professional 64bit OEM Eng Intl 1PK DSP OEI DVD ( FQC-08929 ) online - PBTech.co.nz work?

 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Moahunter

63 posts

Master Geek


  #2869177 15-Feb-2022 21:14
Send private message

You are joking?

 

 

Linux
9115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869179 15-Feb-2022 21:16
Send private message

I have a powershell command I use to pull out the OEM activation key you can try that if you want?



Linux
9115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869180 15-Feb-2022 21:18
Send private message

Moahunter:

You are joking?


 



Why do you think he is joking?

Oblivian
6671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2869181 15-Feb-2022 21:25
Send private message

If this gives no result. It's too old to be an OEM uefi tattoo and it will need a purchased one like suggested (if it was imaged with the default generic oem it should have picked it up, or they're used the wrong edition)

wmic path softwarelicensingservice get OA3xOriginalProductKey

Linux
9115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869182 15-Feb-2022 21:26
Send private message

@Moahunter check your DMs

Ruphus
320 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2869183 15-Feb-2022 21:28
Send private message

Moahunter:

 

You are joking?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Not quite sure what you mean by this. A link was provided to a legitimate reseller but was this not what you were wanting?

 

 

 

If Windows 10 Pro is not activating, then the laptop might only have an OEM activation for Windows 10 Home.

 

 

 

Anyhoo, here's another link.

 

 

 

Buy Windows 10 Pro - Microsoft Store en-NZ



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74191 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869191 15-Feb-2022 21:53
Send private message

@Moahunter:

 

You are joking?

 

 

I am not joking. You asked for a reliable supplier of license key. 

 

I think you were not asking for links to pirate sites.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

1101
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869402 16-Feb-2022 09:42
Send private message

Moahunter:

 

Just bought a laptop off trademe. Unexpected bonus is that Pro is installed but not activated.I assumed I was getting just Home.

 

 

Its a con to list a PC/laptop on trademe as Win10 , if it was really only WinXp, Win7, Win8 , or is unlicensed .
Go back to the person you bought if from. Ask for a refund if it doesnt activate Win10 .

 

or
connect the laptop to the internet & try to activate it.
If Pro wont activate, try installing Home, that might activate .

 

If Win10 wont activate , you need to buy a FULL RETAIL License . Or do some dodgy or illegal stuff .

How old is the laptop.
Does it have a Win7, WinXP , Win8 sticker on it (it may be in the batt compartment)

 

If it was Win8 originally, It may have a Win8 key in embedded in the bios. You could use that to activate Win10 .

 

 

Moahunter

63 posts

Master Geek


  #2869521 16-Feb-2022 11:29
Send private message

The seller advertised the laptop as running on Windows10. It clearly has Windows10 installed because I recognize it, my last laptop was running it.

 

But I got curious when I spotted "Activate Windows" very faintly on the bottom Rt-hand corner of the screen. I then found that Windows10 Pro is installed but not activated. I am certainly not prepared to pay hundreds of $$$ to use it.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869529 16-Feb-2022 11:37
Send private message

Download Windows 10 tool, reinstall with Home edition. Problem solved.

 

https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=691209




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6649 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869532 16-Feb-2022 11:39
Send private message

Moahunter:

The seller advertised the laptop as running on Windows10. It clearly has Windows10 installed because I recognize it, my last laptop was running it.


But I got curious when I spotted "Activate Windows" very faintly on the bottom Rt-hand corner of the screen. I then found that Windows10 Pro is installed but not activated. I am certainly not prepared to pay hundreds of $$$ to use it.



Then you have two options. You either need to go back to the seller and ask them to sort out out. They advertised that Windows 10 was included. If it won't activate without requiring payment, then it's not included. Otherwise as above, download and install Windows 10 Home. If you don't want to pay for a licence, then those are your options.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

shrub
660 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2869548 16-Feb-2022 11:52
Send private message

freitasm:

 

@Moahunter:

 

You are joking?

 

 

I am not joking. You asked for a reliable supplier of license key. 

 

I think you were not asking for links to pirate sites.

 

 

 

 

The funniest thing is the Ad at the bottom of this page has a link to a "dodgy seller". A couple clicks later I was able to find windows 10 pro for $60AUD.

 

robjg63
3507 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869587 16-Feb-2022 12:44
Send private message

Presumably the device had a legit copy of windows at some point.

 

If it was win 7 onwards, then it should be ok to upgrade to windows 10 (or do a fresh install of Win 10) and the licence should activate automatically.

 

As others have suggested, perhaps it was installed win7/8 home and someone has put 10pro on it and that wont activate.

 

Try a clean install of Win10 home and see if that just activates by itself.

 

If you have to keep W10 pro, then the options are either buy a key or don't.

 

Have a google on 'what happens if I dont activate windows 10'.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2869592 16-Feb-2022 12:49
Send private message

shrub:

 

The funniest thing is the Ad at the bottom of this page has a link to a "dodgy seller". A couple clicks later I was able to find windows 10 pro for $60AUD.

 

 

 

Gold! they probably get it from Aliexpress for $1USD or one of those German keys for sub $10 after the German courts invalidated their EULA.

 

Still a violation of the license agreement but I find it hard to care when it's just exercising their ability to charge one person $5 and another $250.

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 