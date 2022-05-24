Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Outlook as default program for emails
Whenever I click on a link that is intended to send an email, the application 'Mail' opens.

 

I'm pretty sure I set Outlook to be my default email program. However, trying to find that setting in Outlook is proving impossible to find now.

 

Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Email and Calendar Accounts  is currently set to URL:outlookaccounts. Trying to change this results in 'Keep using this app' (Email and Calendar Accounts) or 'Look for App in Microsoft store'.

 

 

 

How do I make it so Outlook opens instead?

 

 

 

Windows 11 Home. Office 365 32-bit.

 

 

 

 

Yeah the default app setup in Win11 is a massive cluster, can't believe MS are persisting with it. 

 

Did you check the :mailto option? Find Outlook in the list under Default Apps, and scroll right down through the list and make sure it's the default for everything you want it to be. 

Thank you heaps! I didn't know such an default app option existed. Found it and changed to Outlook. Hopefully all set now!!

All good. That should do it.

In Win10 it is easy & logical. Win11 was like that initially, then they changed it to this absolute mess that doesn't make sense and takes the better part of a minute to do something basic like change your default web browser. 



Yup - all working to how I want it.

