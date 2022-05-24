Whenever I click on a link that is intended to send an email, the application 'Mail' opens.

I'm pretty sure I set Outlook to be my default email program. However, trying to find that setting in Outlook is proving impossible to find now.

Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Email and Calendar Accounts is currently set to URL:outlookaccounts. Trying to change this results in 'Keep using this app' (Email and Calendar Accounts) or 'Look for App in Microsoft store'.

How do I make it so Outlook opens instead?

Windows 11 Home. Office 365 32-bit.