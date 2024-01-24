I bought a Crucial 1TB SSD MX500 and downloaded the recommended Acronis cloning software. I accepted all the recommended defaults and the clone of the 1TB drive to the SSD went without a hitch, but after fitting the SSD in place of the HDD the P50 doesn't boot.

The first time it reported error 0xC0000225 and suggested I let it perform an automatic repair. I did so, and ever since then, when I boot it reports it is trying to repair the PC and then gives up.

Diskpart reports the partitions on the original HDD as:

and on the SSD as:

so it does seem to have messed with these during the clone.

I guess the next step is to rinse and repeat, possibly using Macrium instead, but any advice is appreciated.