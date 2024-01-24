Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Toshiba P50 - replacing HDD with SSD - won't boot
rossmcm

110 posts

Master Geek


#311526 24-Jan-2024 15:11
I bought a Crucial 1TB SSD MX500 and downloaded the recommended Acronis cloning software.  I accepted all the recommended defaults and the clone of the 1TB drive to the SSD went without a hitch, but after fitting the SSD in place of the HDD the P50 doesn't boot.

 

The first time it reported error 0xC0000225 and suggested I let it perform an automatic repair.  I did so, and ever since then, when I boot it reports it is trying to repair the PC and then gives up.

 

Diskpart reports the partitions on the original HDD as:

 

 

and on the SSD as:

 

 

 

so it does seem to have messed with these during the clone.

 

I guess the next step is to rinse and repeat, possibly using Macrium instead, but any advice is appreciated.

 

 

 

 

Andib
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3185907 24-Jan-2024 15:31
I would create a windows bootable usb (https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/create-installation-media-for-windows-99a58364-8c02-206f-aa6f-40c3b507420d) 
I would create a windows bootable usb (https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/create-installation-media-for-windows-99a58364-8c02-206f-aa6f-40c3b507420d) 
Boot from this and then select "Repair your computer". This should hopefully find your Windows install and fix what's broken. If that doesn't work I would re clone your drive. Personally, I've had a good run using Clonezilla but they're all much the same these days. Macrium is a good tool but I haven't had experience with it.




Signing up for Frank Energy? Use my referral and we both get $50 credit.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
rossmcm

110 posts

Master Geek


  #3185914 24-Jan-2024 15:56
Thanks for the response. 

 

I was able to boot to a command prompt and tried

 

bootsec /rebuildbcd

 

but it failed to find any windows installation on the laptop.  The SSD contains the cloned windows installation, but the SSD is mapped as d: rather than c: for some reason.

 

I really want to avoid a reinstall of my applications if possible.  I might try Macrium instead.

 

 

 

 

