Microsoft Windows CrowdStrike Windows BSOD
MadEngineer

#315467 19-Jul-2024 17:08
Is there a fatal windows update that has just dropped?


Edit - is CrowdStrike - thanks SirHumphreyAppleby




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3261502 19-Jul-2024 17:16
Are you using Crowdstrike?

 

 

 

EDIT: https://www.reddit.com/r/crowdstrike/comments/1e6vmkf/bsod_error_in_latest_crowdstrike_update/

 
 
 
 

msukiwi
  #3261505 19-Jul-2024 17:22
Not that I have experienced on my Win10 or Win11 PC's.

 

(Win11 checked for updates 55min ago / Win10 Checked now)

MadEngineer

  #3261506 19-Jul-2024 17:22
Thanks.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



clinty
  #3261509 19-Jul-2024 17:33
Looks like a massive bad CS update fail

I know of at least one large company that is down, likely due to BSOD servers imagine

MadEngineer

  #3261516 19-Jul-2024 17:43
Have heard payWave is down?

Updated thread title.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

lxsw20
  #3261519 19-Jul-2024 17:48
Ouch, is that just with the latest agent, or if you're set to N-1 too?

clinty
  #3261520 19-Jul-2024 17:49
Good luck to everyone :(

Seems like some devices recover OK after the blue screen, and some end up in a restart loop

Clint



nztim
  #3261523 19-Jul-2024 18:00
Just had a client with every machine BSOD and some just reboot randomly




gjm

gjm
  #3261524 19-Jul-2024 18:01
Stuff reporting that some banks are having problems at the moment - likely they are running CS? https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350349389/live-multiple-banks-experiencing-systems-outages

 

Between that and Azure outages, it's been / is a hell of a day to be a sysadmin

 

EDIT: Seen a post saying to rename the crowdstrike folder c:\windows\system32\drivers\crowstrike to something else (in safe mode). 




l43a2
  #3261525 19-Jul-2024 18:07
issues here with crowdstrike on our setup, BSOD across all windows machines.





networkn
Networkn
  #3261526 19-Jul-2024 18:08
I recall a few years back a Sophos Update that caused all computers we looked after to boot INCREDIBLY slowly (2 hours). It was a nightmare to fix. Sophos Support were beyond useless. 

nztim
  #3261543 19-Jul-2024 18:15
networkn:

 

I recall a few years back a Sophos Update that caused all computers we looked after to boot INCREDIBLY slowly (2 hours). It was a nightmare to fix. Sophos Support were beyond useless. 

 

 

ESET had one in 2016 happens (while infrequently) when vendors release bad updates




Eva888
  #3261546 19-Jul-2024 18:20
gjm:

 

Stuff reporting that some banks are having problems at the moment - likely they are running CS? https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350349389/live-multiple-banks-experiencing-systems-outages

 

Between that and Azure outages, it's been / is a hell of a day to be a sysadmin

 

EDIT: Seen a post saying to rename the crowdstrike folder c:\windows\system32\drivers\crowstrike to something else (in safe mode). 

 

 

 

 

ASB bank app won’t open and says it’s currently down. 

nickb800
  #3261548 19-Jul-2024 18:30
Streetlights are down across Kapiti - could be related

gjm

gjm
  #3261549 19-Jul-2024 18:33
Work around steps for anyone that needs them

 

     

  1. Boot Windows into Safe Mode or the Windows Recovery Environment
  2. Navigate to the C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory
  3. Locate the file matching “C-00000291*.sys”, and delete it.
  4. Boot the host normally. 




