MadEngineer

Is there a fatal windows update that has just dropped?
Edit - is CrowdStrike - thanks SirHumphreyAppleby
Are you using Crowdstrike?
EDIT: https://www.reddit.com/r/crowdstrike/comments/1e6vmkf/bsod_error_in_latest_crowdstrike_update/
Not that I have experienced on my Win10 or Win11 PC's.
(Win11 checked for updates 55min ago / Win10 Checked now)
Ouch, is that just with the latest agent, or if you're set to N-1 too?
Just had a client with every machine BSOD and some just reboot randomly
Stuff reporting that some banks are having problems at the moment - likely they are running CS? https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350349389/live-multiple-banks-experiencing-systems-outages
Between that and Azure outages, it's been / is a hell of a day to be a sysadmin
EDIT: Seen a post saying to rename the crowdstrike folder c:\windows\system32\drivers\crowstrike to something else (in safe mode).
issues here with crowdstrike on our setup, BSOD across all windows machines.
I recall a few years back a Sophos Update that caused all computers we looked after to boot INCREDIBLY slowly (2 hours). It was a nightmare to fix. Sophos Support were beyond useless.
I recall a few years back a Sophos Update that caused all computers we looked after to boot INCREDIBLY slowly (2 hours). It was a nightmare to fix. Sophos Support were beyond useless.
ESET had one in 2016 happens (while infrequently) when vendors release bad updates
ASB bank app won’t open and says it’s currently down.
Work around steps for anyone that needs them
