MadEngineer

Stuff reporting that some banks are having problems at the moment - likely they are running CS? https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350349389/live-multiple-banks-experiencing-systems-outages

Between that and Azure outages, it's been / is a hell of a day to be a sysadmin

EDIT: Seen a post saying to rename the crowdstrike folder c:\windows\system32\drivers\crowstrike to something else (in safe mode).