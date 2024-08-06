Hi everyone,

I'm running Windows 11 at work and I have two screens, side by side, one in landscape orientation and the other portrait. The portrait one, being taller, extends both above and below the landscape one.

If I move the pointer to the top of the portrait display (above the red line) and move the mouse left, the pointer will move onto the top of the landscape display. When I move the mouse right again, it'll appear on the red line, rather than where it was (i.e. above it). The same thing occurs at the bottom.

The end result of this is that if I want to click something on the left side of the portrait screen and overshoot by a couple of pixels, the pointer ends up a considerable distance away from where I want it.

In Windows 10, if the pointer was above the red line then it would stop at the edge of the screen instead of jumping down. How can I restore that behaviour in Windows 11?

Edit: Ugh, I'm blind. The option is in the very same window that I took the screenshot from and is called "ease cursor movement between displays". I'd argue that it does the opposite :) but turning it off fixes it.