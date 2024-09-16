antoniosk: jackyleunght2002: how do you flush it out? i think my computer do really need to flush it out too. unsubscribe from email circulars, disable cross site ad tracking, reduce where you use it and get a burner email for places that need a signup. Apples private email has promise but so many websites don’t work well with it, so just bite the bullet. hotmail isn’t bad, but it certainly does have a 90’s boomer feel now

please explain why it feels boomer….its the same as any other email platform!





I’m no boomer, but there’s nothing wrong with outlook/hotmail…

infact it provides seamless access to everything MS.

i feel those out there in the net promoting its boomer / has been are simply those paid to push other platforms or listening to the propaganda.

Little G boppers rocking androids run Gmail… (yeh I have a Gmail too)…. But email isn’t like cars or status symbols….its more like fridges and microwaves …. Everyone has one….everyone has a different brand. That’s it. Nothing saxy about it.

(and unfortunately those with ISP email are like those who used to rent fridges and microwaves!