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ForumsMicrosoft WindowsHow can my hotmail continue to be infest with this kind of messages?
jackyleunght2002

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#316105 16-Sep-2024 22:38
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Hello All

 

How can my email address be infest with this kind of random email and it said it doesn't have email address on it?

 

picture attached

 

it has been on my spam folder already, but it just keeps on growing everyday... 

 

 

 

jacky 

 

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Linux
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  #3282864 16-Sep-2024 22:43
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It is Hotmail were you expecting something better?



jackyleunght2002

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  #3282865 16-Sep-2024 22:54
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well, @linux

 

it is just a recent thing, I don't randomly add my address anywhere.

 

 

freitasm
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  #3282874 17-Sep-2024 06:28
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Linux: It is Hotmail were you expecting something better?


I have a Hotmail account from even before it was Microsoft and I get zero spam.

And it is the account I use to login to my computers.

Once you get in spam lists, it is impossible to ge out.

The problem is how it handles spam. It is not as good as Gmail from some people's experience.




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Goosey
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  #3282875 17-Sep-2024 06:35
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I’ve operated a Hotmail account since the 1990s..

 

 

 

spam nowadays is isn’t too bad, but I feel it gets worse when I go down some rabbit holes on the internet from time to time or recently needed to provide an email address for something.

 

once I flush out the browsers and review Facebook, I tend to get less…

 

 

 

im not usually going down rabbit holes but you know somethings not right…

 

 

 

my suggestion would be to have a secondary email address for all things not important…. 

Lias
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  #3282883 17-Sep-2024 07:19
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Buy your own domain, use a unique email for every website, block when the spam starts.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

jackyleunght2002

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  #3282884 17-Sep-2024 07:20
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how do you flush it out?

 

i think my computer do really need to flush it out too. 

 
 
 
 

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  #3282886 17-Sep-2024 07:34
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jackyleunght2002:

 

how do you flush it out?

 

i think my computer do really need to flush it out too. 

 

 

unsubscribe from email circulars, disable cross site ad tracking, reduce where you use it and get a burner email for places that need a signup. Apples private email has promise but so many websites don’t work well with it, so just bite the bullet.

 

 

 

hotmail isn’t bad, but it certainly does have a 90’s boomer feel now




________

 

Antoniosk

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  #3282891 17-Sep-2024 08:08
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antoniosk:

 

jackyleunght2002:

 

how do you flush it out?

 

i think my computer do really need to flush it out too. 

 

 

unsubscribe from email circulars, disable cross site ad tracking, reduce where you use it and get a burner email for places that need a signup. Apples private email has promise but so many websites don’t work well with it, so just bite the bullet.

 

 

 

hotmail isn’t bad, but it certainly does have a 90’s boomer feel now

 

 

 

 

please explain why it feels boomer….its the same as any other email platform!

 

I’m no boomer, but there’s nothing wrong with outlook/hotmail…

 

infact it provides seamless access to everything MS.

 

i feel those out there in the net promoting its boomer / has been are simply those paid to push other platforms or listening to the propaganda.

 

 

 

Little G boppers rocking androids run Gmail… (yeh I have a Gmail too)…. But email isn’t like cars or status symbols….its more like fridges and microwaves …. Everyone has one….everyone has a different brand.   That’s it. Nothing saxy about it.

 

(and unfortunately those with ISP email are like those who used to rent fridges and microwaves!

 

 

 

 

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  #3282940 17-Sep-2024 08:39
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I try to remember to use email plus addressing whenever I sign up an online account. So instead of creating an online account at acme.com as your email address wylie.coyote@hotmail.com use wylie.coyote+acme@hotmail.com.

 

This facilitates making email rules based on where you used that email, but also if you later on receive spam on the plus address you can tell where it leaked from.

 

Most email servers hotmail, gmail, exchange etc support plus addressing.

 

 

freitasm
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  #3282950 17-Sep-2024 08:59
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It's not a Hotmail only thing. I know someone on a Google Workspace account and there are north of 10k unread emails on their account, all from subscribed newsletters, from recipes to travel, to insurance. 

 

Most legitimate but at that volume impossible to unsubscribe.

 

Few I tried have returned an OK response. Most just go to "Page not found" when clicking on the link. And that's from NZ-based companies.

 

Just bad.

 

As for Hotmail being "boomer" it's the same as saying Android is boomer. Biased opinion.




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KiwiSurfer
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  #3282964 17-Sep-2024 09:20
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The OP's mailbox looks exactly like the Gmail account I have (basically firstname.lastname@gmail.com which I got around the first year Gmail went public). It gets a good amount of spam and much of it flies through Google's filters without being blocked. So I don't really have a good opinion on the quality of Google's filters. Every now and then I go through and mark all the spam to try and help train Google's filters but no difference. There's several senders I've tagged as spam 100+ times over the years and still Google lets them through every time without fail.

 

$WORK email is hosted by Microsoft and the spam filter there is excellent. Yes I experience a few false positives and negatives each year but >99.9% of email are tagged correctly. Not sure if it's the same filters they use for Hotmail accounts.

 

$PERSONAL email is hosted by Fastmail and also excellent. It only takes marking 1-2 email as spam to train their filters (making it far more functional than Google's filters). False positives are rare, false negatives are more common -- which I prefer anyway.

 
 
 
 

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johno1234
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  #3282968 17-Sep-2024 09:28
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I use outlook to open various email accounts including hotmail. The hotmail spam filter is quite good - each day there's usually dozens of correctly identified spam emails in there, but it is sprinkled with incorrectly identified emails - generally emails sent to a group of friends. Very few spams make it into the inbox.

 

The nice thing about the hotmail/outlook filter is that it clearly identifies all the emails with bogus senders and tags them as unconfirmed sender.

 

 

freitasm
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  #3282971 17-Sep-2024 09:43
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KiwiSurfer:

 

The OP's mailbox looks exactly like the Gmail account I have (basically firstname.lastname@gmail.com which I got around the first year Gmail went public). It gets a good amount of spam and much of it flies through Google's filters without being blocked. So I don't really have a good opinion on the quality of Google's filters. 

 

 

Granted, my Hotmail account doesn't have my name, first or last as part of the address. That reduces the amount of spam as well.




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jackyleunght2002

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  #3362080 8-Apr-2025 18:10
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So, good news: after we spoke about this infested email in my spam box. 

 

After 6 months, suddenly, nothing shows up in my spam box now, so I think something is fixed internally on their side lol

 

Jacky 

 

 

siyuan
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  #3362233 9-Apr-2025 09:41
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I'd recommend getting a SingleLogin account, or if you have a Proton account with ProtonPass, start using aliases, create one for each service you sign up. I remember after Domino's had had a data breach a number of years back, I started getting spams, leading me to believe the incident was the cause.

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