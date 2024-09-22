Are too many options a bad thing?

I've recently moved to 1Password, and I notice it offers to generate a passkey for MS sites. Passkeys are a good thing and nothing wrong in having them in 1P that I can see. But then 1P requires a password to be entered every two weeks even if biometrics are set up, so we are not entirely PW free anyway.

Is adding the 1P passkey for the MS account a good thing?

I've the normal MS Account Security options already in place:

Biometrics, Windows hello enabled.

Sign-in and verification options:

Email a code

Send sign-in notification

Enter a code from an authenticator app

Sign in with Samsung (can't remember adding it but suppose I did - I use samsung phones.)

Additional Security:

Passwordless account: On

Two-step verification: On

Recovery Code - generated

Just reviewing this as the bro has been locked out of his MS account - he ignored all my advice! Horses. Water. Drink. Comes to mind.