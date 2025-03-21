FieldMouse

I'd just like to note for other readers that this configuration is not secure. Anyone can plug their computer in to your network (or direct to device) and have unrestricted access to read, change, and delete your data.

I've come across this very thing at organisations (including large medical providers) where is always a concern that needs to be raised.

Normally, you would set the share permissions to 'Everyone / Full Control' and lock down access via NTFS/Security permissions. Granting any NTFS/security permission to 'Everyone', let alone 'Full Control' is not recommended at all.

What you could do in a non-domain environment for easy access between local PCs is to create user accounts on both machines with the same passwords. Remove the 'Everyone' security permissions and instead configure appropriate permissions for the named account(s), groups, or even 'Authenticated Users' if you have to.

There are many ways to better secure network shares, but the post could quite long.