FieldMouse

I hope I am posting this in the right forum
I am trying to share HDD's on a desk top PC with a remote lap top
I have 2 HDD's installed on the PC
One is a 1TB drive with 3 partitions. Drive letters D-F.
The other is a 2TB drive with 6 partitions. Drive letters G-L
From the laptop I can see Drives D-F and open them. I can also see drives G-L, but I can only open drives G & L.
For drives H-K i get a message that says that I don't have permission to access the drives>
Here are the permissions for drive G & H
But here is the Security Tab for each. G gives permissions for Everyone, but H doesn't
Any thoughts?