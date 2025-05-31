Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Google Authentication is Doing My Head In
allan

2038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319771 31-May-2025 20:15
Trying to assist a friend set up a new laptop and can't get past the Google security prompts when she tries to log into her Google/Gmail account. The primary issue is that she no longer uses a mobile phone, but in her Google account, her "Google Prompt" and "Recovery Phone" are still set to that mobile phone number 🙁

 

She still has her old laptop and she is still logged in on that and has access to her Gmail and Google account details there. I can see that she doesn't actually have 2FA turned on.

 

However, when attempting to log into her Google Account on her new laptop, it is of course wanting verification (text or phone call) on the phone that she no longer has. Simple I think, I'll just get her to use the "Use another phone or computer to finish signing in" - which then instructs you to go to https://go.co/verifyaccount on the phone/computer you are already signed in on - which then wants to verify via her mobile phone or "another phone or computer" and round in circles we go.

 

She has actually has had her Google recovery email address set to mine for some years, but I can't figure a way to tell her how to trigger the recovery email address, rather than a phone. I don't want to force her through a complete account recovery because it doesn't need that.

 

Anyone have any ideas? Am I missing something obvious?

mattwnz
20049 posts

Uber Geek


  #3379510 31-May-2025 20:23
Email Google support or phone them….  But maybe impossible

 

But yes I know what you mean and the problem you have got and don’t have any other solution. It is why I don’t get rid of old devices. 

