I have a PC that was running an access control system that was DOA when i turned up to a building the other day.

I took it away and found the power supply was toast, so i replaced that, now it powers on fine.

The problem is it has a BSOD fault where it gets stuck in a boot loop. It runs on XP but has no internet connection so is safe.

My problem is that it has a critical piece of software on it for the access control system and there is no backup of the database.

The BSOD error is c0000218 registry file failure, the registry cannot load the hive.

It wont boot in any mode including safe mode.

Anyone know how to resolve this?

