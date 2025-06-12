Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsBSOD on computer with critical software
Daynger

423 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319897 12-Jun-2025 18:27
Send private message quote this post

Hi Geeks and Zones, 

 

I have a PC that was running an access control system that was DOA when i turned up to a building the other day.

 

I took it away and found the power supply was toast, so i replaced that, now it powers on fine.

 

The problem is it has a BSOD fault where it gets stuck in a boot loop. It runs on XP but has no internet connection so is safe.

 

My problem is that it has a critical piece of software on it for the access control system and there is no backup of the database.

 

The BSOD error is  c0000218 registry file failure, the registry cannot load the hive.

 

It wont boot in any mode including safe mode.

 

Anyone know how to resolve this?

 

Thanks

Create new topic
BarTender
3595 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383292 12-Jun-2025 18:34
Send private message quote this post

No backup sounds like you’re toast.

 

Normally you should have done a disk image backup just in case. Or use VMWare converter and done a P2V for backup.

 

But I think that could be too late now. You could try taking a disk image and if you still had XP and the install media install it new. But I doubt you have the install media.

 

 

 

Why didn’t you have any backup plan?

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
clinty
1180 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3383294 12-Jun-2025 18:37
Send private message quote this post

Does it say which registry file? This used to happen a bit with corrupted hard drives in XP and if you got lucky you could find a back up of the corrupted registry file - SAM, security, etc in a folder in c:\windows

 

 

 

Otherwise, try F8 boot and  safe mode or safe mode with command prompt and run chkdsk

 

 

 

Clint 

gzt

gzt
16980 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3383295 12-Jun-2025 18:43
Send private message quote this post

1. Ideally disk image backup first so you have the current state saved whatever it might be
2. Boot the XP recovery cd or boot the recovery partition
- Run chkdsk
- Run scanreg

It's been a long time since I used XP. Wait for other ideas before you start.


Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright