Hi everyone

I am no expert, but I sometimes help my friend (who is 85, but pretty computer literate) with the odd thing she can’t figure out.

Earlier in the year, she reluctantly told me that she asked someone who was staying with her to “delete OneDrive” for her. The result was that she could no longer find any trace of Outlook, and had been without it for a couple of months. She had access to email via Spark/Xtra webmail, but she had a lot of historic email stored in personal folders on Outlook, so was mainly upset about that.

I managed to fix it easily enough; I found all the Outlook folders (as well as lots of other stuff she hadn’t intended to be deleted) in the Recycle Bin and just restored it all and everything worked fine again.

Recently, she asked me about (again) deleting OneDrive, as, although I had changed her settings to not default-save to OneDrive and to not backup to OneDrive, her documents still seemed to be going there. She kept getting pop-ups asking her whether she wanted to share these files, which bothered her, as she didn’t really want anything in the cloud. (I haven’t seen the pop-ups, so am not sure where they originate).

So my answer to this (rightly or wrongly) was to move her files and folders from OneDrive to C: or D: drives (she has an HP desktop PC like mine, which have a much bigger D: drive than C:), in the first instance.

Imagine my horror when I found this had created the same situation as before, and Outlook was then nowhere to be found/couldn't be opened.

Her Outlook data file had obviously been on OneDrive and I had moved it to C:, so I then copied that file back to OneDrive .

Her Outlook was restored intact (phew) BUT her send/receive function now returns an error message of: “(0X8004010F): Outlook data file cannot be accessed”.

My Google searches seem to indicate that I should create a new profile for her, but I’m too scared to in case it messes with her saved historic email folders.

I will pay someone to fix it remotely online if I need to soon, but I thought I might try here first. I am not super technically competent (probably obvious😉) so plain-ish language would be helpful 😉 I know this reads like a comedy of errors, and I'll just have to suck that up 😉

She lives a 15 minute drive away, so I’m afraid I don’t have the ability to give info off her PC on the spot, so to speak. She is on Windows 11.

Many thanks.