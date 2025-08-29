Number of years ago, I fired up a streaming music broadcast (Shoutcast), then had to take it town after a year or so....

Anyway, decided to get it running again, which Ive mostly managed to do again (yay), BUT, hitting a snag...

Its running off a Windows 11 box, which I RDP to to control. But when i do that, all sound gets directed to the RDP sound port, and when I disconnect the RDP session, the sound stops streaming. I had a workaround previously of using a virtual cable, but now I cannot get this to run.

I've actually tried 2 different virtual cable solutions to no avail.... can see the "device" in Device Manager, but otherwise nothing in Windows whats anything to do with any of them. So I cant redirect the sound to the virtual card and have it running 24/7.

Device manager does not show any alerts with drivers.

Any ideas ?