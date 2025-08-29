Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsVirtual audio drivers

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13787 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#321571 29-Aug-2025 23:20
Send private message

Number of years ago, I fired up a streaming music broadcast (Shoutcast), then had to take it town after a year or so.... 

 

Anyway, decided to get it running again, which Ive mostly managed to do again (yay), BUT, hitting a snag...

 

Its running off a Windows 11 box, which I RDP to to control. But when i do that, all sound gets directed to the RDP sound port, and when I disconnect the RDP session, the sound stops streaming. I had a workaround previously of using a virtual cable, but now I cannot get this to run.

 

I've actually tried 2 different virtual cable solutions to no avail....  can see the "device" in Device Manager, but otherwise nothing in Windows whats anything to do with any of them. So I cant redirect the sound to the virtual card and have it running 24/7.

 

Device manager does not show any alerts with drivers.

 

Any ideas ? 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
17237 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3408705 29-Aug-2025 23:31
Send private message quote this post

This one?

https://vb-audio.com/Cable/

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 