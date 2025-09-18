I have 3 PCs running Windows 10, which I want to keep that way. With all these machines, I've followed what I believe are the correct steps to get the free ESU offer - I've switched from local accounts to Microsoft accounts, I've installed the latest updates, and I've synced with OneDrive. Two out of the three machines got the offer a few days after completing these steps, but the third one is being stubborn and I haven't gotten the offer to enrol in the ESU. Could there be any obvious reason why? Anything else I can do to 'assist' the process?



Thanks for any tips you might be able to offer. 😊