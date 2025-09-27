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ForumsMicrosoft WindowsProblem setting up IMAP Accounts in Outlook for Windows
Technofreak

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#322830 27-Sep-2025 00:21
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I'm trying to set up two email accounts in Outlook for Windows using IMAP. I can get one of the them to work with POP, (I haven't tried this with the other one).

 

Apparently the issue is with Microsoft syncing the IMAP accounts via their cloud server, and some email providers/servers not supporting this option. However, apparently, if you toggle OFF the "New Outlook" option it is supposed to stop the syncing via the MS Cloud and the IMAP option should then work.

 

I've toggled the "New Outlook" option to Off but Outlook for Windows still syncs vis the MS cloud and the setup process fails.

 

Does anyone have any bright ideas on how to resolve this situation?




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Goosey
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  #3419078 27-Sep-2025 07:22
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In the past I’ve had trouble adding imap to more than 3 devices.

 

what sort of devices and how many are you trying to add this to?

 

 

 

when setting up, are you selecting “exchange or outlook”?



Technofreak

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  #3419090 27-Sep-2025 07:39
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This is a desktop running Windows 10 and Outlook for Windows App. MS Exchange isn't used at all. It's not offered as an option. 

 

This would be the third device using IMAP on each account. 




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Goosey
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  #3419096 27-Sep-2025 08:13
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I reckon you should consider deleting all accounts from every device (if on imap, because if on pop then that’s gonna be an issue).

 

start again, by adding imap to the device you want to configure and then the other two thereafter.

 

 



Technofreak

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  #3419102 27-Sep-2025 08:55
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Goosey:

 

I reckon you should consider deleting all accounts from every device (if on imap, because if on pop then that’s gonna be an issue).

 

start again, by adding imap to the device you want to configure and then the other two thereafter.

 

 

 

 

I don't think that's my problem. The problem is with how Outlook for Windows works.

 

 

 

EDIT.

 

I've just added one of the accounts to another device using IMAP. It set up right away with no problems. All the evidence is pointing to Outlook for Windows as being where the problem lies.




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AndyT
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  #3420107 30-Sep-2025 19:13
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I'm having the same issue when trying to use Spark IMAP email service via Outlook on either a MacBook or Winn 11 laptop. Just recently I can't get the email service to fire up at all. The IMAP email works fine however on iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad, and webmail is fine on any device. Non-Spark emails are also fine.

 

I was thinking it was a new authentication issue between Outlook and Spark when on Mac OS or Win 11, as only recently have I been asked repeatedly to sign in to the Spark email account, although I've double checked the login credentials and re-entered them many times without luck.

 

I gave up on Outlook in the end and am now using Mac OS Mail which simply worked immediately ... but I'd prefer to use Outlook if I could for consistency across all email accounts and devices, so I'd be interested in how this thread develops and hopefully someone on GZ has a solution.

 

AndyTNZ




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Technofreak

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  #3420111 30-Sep-2025 19:48
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I set up an Xtra account as IMAP on another computer using Outlook and it worked straight away.

 

Try as I might I couldn't get the Xtra email account on the other computer to work with IMAP and gave up and set it up as a POP account.

 

Go figure!!!!!!. Both computers running Windows 10.




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  #3420133 1-Oct-2025 07:20
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I Always have trouble with xtra imap on outlook.. actually for 10 years a least. but some people are wedded to it

 

I find you need to ignore the port and connection settings provided by xtra and try each of the usal defaults, one of them will work.




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#3424862 14-Oct-2025 13:04
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did you ever get a resolve to this?

 

I have a client (that i Volunteer / donate my time to help) Which I just moved from Windows 10 to Windows 11 (new laptop) 

 

Xtra IMAP works fine on the old Windows 10 machine (in outlook) can not get it to work on the new Windows 11 outlook gives and authentication error 

 

i have reset the password

 

confirmed the password works on with xtra webmail

 

IMAP still runs on the old PC 

 

have tried Outlook and the Classic Outlook which came with the PC

 

all other email accounts that have work fine (2 gmail and 0365)

 

we spoke with Xtra / Spark who are so unhelpful, the "tech" kept telling me over and over again what the Imap settings needed to be , this was then "upgraded" to a higher level support ticket where they then stuffed me around for a few days over email sending me the IMAP settings in a few different ways (a link to the website , a copy and past of the link on the website) eventually they say we don't support 3rd party email apps and if it works on the webmail then its not our problem.

 

 

 

so i guess I'm on my own to fix this? anyone have any ideas? 

 

I'm of the age where i can remember when the only way to get email was via a email client (MS outlook "which was the style at the time") and now Xtra say the no longer support it 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technofreak

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  #3424944 14-Oct-2025 22:06
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atoudam:

 

did you ever get a resolve to this?

 

I have a client (that i Volunteer / donate my time to help) Which I just moved from Windows 10 to Windows 11 (new laptop) 

 

Xtra IMAP works fine on the old Windows 10 machine (in outlook) can not get it to work on the new Windows 11 outlook gives and authentication error 

 

i have reset the password

 

confirmed the password works on with xtra webmail

 

IMAP still runs on the old PC 

 

have tried Outlook and the Classic Outlook which came with the PC

 

all other email accounts that have work fine (2 gmail and 0365)

 

we spoke with Xtra / Spark who are so unhelpful, the "tech" kept telling me over and over again what the Imap settings needed to be , this was then "upgraded" to a higher level support ticket where they then stuffed me around for a few days over email sending me the IMAP settings in a few different ways (a link to the website , a copy and past of the link on the website) eventually they say we don't support 3rd party email apps and if it works on the webmail then its not our problem.

 

 

 

so i guess I'm on my own to fix this? anyone have any ideas? 

 

I'm of the age where i can remember when the only way to get email was via a email client (MS outlook "which was the style at the time") and now Xtra say the no longer support it 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes I did, by downloading another version of Outlook. Though I think I did get IMAP working on one installation of Outlook for Windows but I couldn't get the various accounts working reliably. If I had persisted I may have got things working however there were other issues which I refer to below which finally tipped me to dumping Outlook for Windows.

 

I ended up downloading Office and using Outlook from there. We already have an Office subscription and I was able to piggyback onto that however I think there are other options for getting Office rather than paying a full subscription, depending on circumstances.

 

I stumbled across a link to the Office download while researching my issues. I've tried to find it to post here but have been unsuccessful.

 

The office version has a slightly different icon from the Outlook for Windows that you get from the Microsoft Store. Instead of the envelope with an open flap icon of Outlook for Windows the Office version has what looks like a document being inserted/removed from an envelope.

 

The MS Store version is, I think, just a reskinned version of Outlook webmail. It's certainly nowhere as good as the version that comes with Office. The Office version has a tab at the top right hand corner which allows you to switch between new Outlook and Classic Outlook. Apparently Classic Outlook option get rid of some issue that may occur with new Outlook.

 

The other big problem with Outlook for Windows for me is that it doesn't support other calendars. You need the Office version to be able to use CalDav Synchroniser.




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askelon
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  #3424990 15-Oct-2025 09:24
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The new outlook app is just terrible. Had to deal with a customer last night who switched to it around 6 months ago (his Outlook Classic is broken beyond repair). While the xtra accounts were in there and sort of working it was constantly saying there was a problem on sending, emails he was sending me were getting delayed, just all around stupidity.  I dont think the IMAP was working properly either as I could not find any of the folders he had created on the webmail. Switched him to Thunderbird and hes most happy now! 

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  #3425219 15-Oct-2025 22:52
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Does it work in https://www.thunderbird.net/ on windows 11?

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