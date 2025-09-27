Technofreak

I'm trying to set up two email accounts in Outlook for Windows using IMAP. I can get one of the them to work with POP, (I haven't tried this with the other one).

Apparently the issue is with Microsoft syncing the IMAP accounts via their cloud server, and some email providers/servers not supporting this option. However, apparently, if you toggle OFF the "New Outlook" option it is supposed to stop the syncing via the MS Cloud and the IMAP option should then work.

I've toggled the "New Outlook" option to Off but Outlook for Windows still syncs vis the MS cloud and the setup process fails.

Does anyone have any bright ideas on how to resolve this situation?