I had a friend ask for my opinion on a used laptop on Trademe ,

Listed as Win11 , yet seems to be approx 10 years old and a CPU not listed as Win11 compatible

Elitebook 850 G1 .

I would call this a scam , sold by a company that would know its not compatible

Many home buyers will get caught buying PCs & laptops with Win11 being hacked in .

Many buyers would assume Win11 means its a fairly newish machine , and not 10 years old .

Im not sure what can be done , so many are going to get scammed as they replace their old Win10 machines .

Is their a way to easily see , within Win11 , if its not actually Win11 compatible ?