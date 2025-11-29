Hi all, might be a silly question but if I’m upgrading my motherboard, cpu, ram and video card, could I just remove the nvme ssd (windows boot drive) from my current pc and install it into the new motherboard and boot from there?

Or do i need to reinstall windows since it’s basically a new pc?

Secondly, if i need to reinstall, I can’t remember the product key but have found instructions on how to locate it using the registry editor. Could i just use this key to reinstall windows onto the ‘new pc’?

Thanks