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ForumsMicrosoft WindowsUpgrading PC and Windows 11
EviLClouD

314 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 80


#323410 29-Nov-2025 21:30
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Hi all, might be a silly question but if I’m upgrading my motherboard, cpu, ram and video card, could I just remove the nvme ssd (windows boot drive) from my current pc and install it into the new motherboard and boot from there?

 

Or do i need to reinstall windows since it’s basically a new pc?

 

Secondly, if i need to reinstall, I can’t remember the product key but have found instructions on how to locate it using the registry editor. Could i just use this key to reinstall windows onto the ‘new pc’?

 

Thanks

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Qazzy03
555 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3438631 29-Nov-2025 22:22
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Not a silly question. 

 

Windows licences come in OEM and Retail versions.
Microsoft has a video on the differences between the two and how to reactivate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xt-lRxQ-B34

 

But the TLDR version is OEM is supposed to be tied to one system, and retail is transferable between systems.

 

However, before you move anything, to save you doing long product key retyping, you should link your product key to your MS account. 

 

Before new build

 

  • Make sure "Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account". 
  • To check go to start > activation settings > activation state.

New Build (Lots of debate online if you should shove your NVME boot drive into the new build or do a fresh windows 10 install.)

 

  • On your PC with an un-activated license, login to your Microsoft account and go to: activation settings > troubleshoot > "I changed hardware on this device recently"
  • Select the device that you want to transfer the license (has to be the same windows edition or device wont show)
  • Click activate and you're done.

Then you can upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. 

 

 



richms
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  #3438632 29-Nov-2025 22:32
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If you are logged in with a microsoft account then it may offer you the option to replace the old PC when you choose to activate on the new hardware as noted. It has done on several of my machines I replaced all the stuff with, but a couple it did not, but it was ok with me going and re-entering the windows 7 key off the sticker on the really old case side that I kept.




Richard rich.ms

EviLClouD

314 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 80


  #3444864 17-Dec-2025 10:50
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Sorry for the late reply.

 

I've just confirmed i have the retail license and have obtained the product key from the registry. It is also linked to my Microsoft account.

 

Could i just install Windows 11 onto the new pc? or do i need to install Windows 10 first then upgrade to 11?

 

Could i still use the old PC with the Windows license 'revoked'? and if need be, how difficult would it be to transfer the license back to the old pc?

 

Thanks



sqishy
548 posts

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  #3444865 17-Dec-2025 10:56
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Hi the product key from the registry isn't normally the right one. Using the same MS account you can transfer over, if you use the exisiting SSD it may not boot or causde issues further down. If you get really stuck MS will help you move the key, they remote access the new PC and run a command prompt to fix.

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