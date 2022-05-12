I'm working on Sailfish OS which is a Linux based mobile phone OS.

I have been trying to make changes to the contents of one file using vi editor. I can edit the file and save it. I can exit out of that session and come back into the editor and the changes are present. However when I re-boot the phone the changes roll back to what was there before.

How do I make the changes and have then stay there permanently? It has been done before by someone else though I don't know how they did it.

The file is the info file for the bluetooth profile of a device connected to the phone.