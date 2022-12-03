Greetings

Soon I will be getting a HP t630 and want to install OpenMediaVault on it.

I noticed on another forum that this was possible.

Has anyone any suggestions on "how to".

At this stage looking at installing Openmediavault as a bootable image on a USB 3 pen drive, plugging it into the internal USB 3 port of the t630 and taking it from there. Also if I can source the memory at a good cost upgrading the t630 to 8GB ram.

But would welcome any suggestions from anyone who has "done that, been there"

Thanks and Regards