OpenMediaVault on HP t630 Thin Client
#302579 3-Dec-2022 16:24
Greetings

 

Soon I will be getting a HP t630 and want to install OpenMediaVault on it.

 

I noticed on another forum that this was possible.

 

Has anyone any suggestions on "how to".

 

At this stage looking at installing Openmediavault as a bootable image on a USB 3 pen drive, plugging it into the internal USB 3 port of the t630 and taking it from there. Also if I can source the memory at a good cost upgrading the t630 to 8GB ram.

 

But would welcome any suggestions from anyone who has "done that, been there" 

 

Thanks and Regards

The T630 is basically a standard little PC that will boot anything including bog standard Windows. Quite a cool little low powered PC and it's Quad Core AMD CPU is no slouch either.

 

You really just treat the thing as if it's just any other PC, it has a UEFI, you can boot anything.

 

I have had it's Realtek NIC act a bit funky on Debian(which OpenMediaVault is based on) sending malformed packets (which required it's non free driver compiled into it's kernel to get it to stop doing that). I've got crucial memory in it right now and that boots just fine with that.

 

 




Many thanks for that- I may ask for your advice if I encounter the same ethernet problems with OpenMediaVault

