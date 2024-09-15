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ForumsLinuxHelp for new linux user Kapiti Coast
ajbw

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#316086 15-Sep-2024 17:38
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I have a friend on the kapiti coast who needs a bit of help setting up and using linux after 20 years on Macs.
Is there anyone who lives in the area and can help out?

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Mehrts
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  #3282378 15-Sep-2024 17:41
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What's the use-case for moving towards Linux if they need help with it?

Is there a specific application? Is this just for learning/hobby purposes?



ajbw

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  #3282388 15-Sep-2024 18:45
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After years of being irritated by the caprices of Macs (his words) he decided to make the change.
Intuitively it sounded like a good idea.
What he needs is a bit of hand-holding to get started.
Internet banking is an example of what he would like to be comfortable with.
So probably not a lot of support...

Mehrts
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  #3282392 15-Sep-2024 18:49
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Is he using a relatively simple version of Linux, such as Linux Mint so that everything at least looks somewhat familiar (in this case, to a Windows environment)?

Internet banking shouldn't make any difference at all to what OS he's using, or even the browser of choice. It'll mostly depend on how the specific bank has their website laid out which will determine ease of navigation & use.



Linux
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  #3282395 15-Sep-2024 19:15
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Show them text editor VIM

cyril7
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  #3282396 15-Sep-2024 19:24
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Hi as per previous comments Mint is an easy entry but also offers the whole Linux experience. I am slightly north of Kapiti, but happy to help if I can.

As for internet banking this all happens in a web browser as do 99% of most users happenings so nothing should be different as to what you experience on a Mac or PC.

Cyril

ascroft
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#3282407 15-Sep-2024 20:59
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Hope he isn’t swapping one set of (known) caprices for another (unknown) set….. :-)




"Artificial Intelligence" - aka Machine Learning 2.0

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ajbw

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  #3282498 16-Sep-2024 09:56
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Thank you all for the comments and points of view. We'll see how it goes.

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