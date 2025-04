Finally made the decision to delete the Windows partition on a dual boot laptop.

I deleted the Windows partition and extended the Ubuntu partition.

I removed Grub Customiser.

But the laptop will not boot- 'Boot device not found'.

(I did not remove the System Reserved or Recovery partitions).

All I have is a Timeshift snapshot on a USB external drive and the USB thumb drive for installing Ubuntu)

Any options, other than re-installing Ubuntu?