Hi, first time poster here. Not sure if I've posting on the right forum, please correct me if posting in the wrong place.

I have been using a Supermicro 4U 24 Bay X10QBi Xeon 40Core 256GB DDR4 Server as an UnRAID backed homelab for the last 2+ years now.

I was away for the long weekend, during that time, something happened to the server and it was unresponsive for the last 4 days. I returned home today and I checked the server to find that one of the memory modules was burnt (got shorted for some reason I assume). I removed the module and re-seated all the other memory modules.

But for some reason the server won't POST. The 7-Segment LED displays shows `FF` and the server beeps once and just continues what looks like normal startup but nothing happens. The IPMI dashboard shows `Host Off` and when I try to turn it on, it does the same. The power button has no effect as well.

All my life's data is in the server and fear of not being able to access it has made me go into SOS mode. I've gone so far as to looking at the same sever from the US dealer I bought it from - to buy a new one. As is with all other homelabbers I'm not an expert in anything, just learnt a few basics tinkering.

If there is a Server admin amongst us who'd be kind enough to help me diagnose and solve the issue, I'd be immensely grateful.