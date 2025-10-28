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ForumsLinuxHELP Needed : Supermicro X10QBi server won't POST after crashing a few days ago
cloudstudio

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#323118 28-Oct-2025 18:20
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Hi, first time poster here. Not sure if I've posting on the right forum, please correct me if posting in the wrong place.

 

I have been using a Supermicro 4U 24 Bay X10QBi Xeon 40Core 256GB DDR4 Server as an UnRAID backed homelab for the last 2+ years now. 

 

I was away for the long weekend, during that time, something happened to the server and it was unresponsive for the last 4 days. I returned home today and I checked the server to find that one of the memory modules was burnt (got shorted for some reason I assume). I removed the module and re-seated all the other memory modules.

 

But for some reason the server won't POST. The 7-Segment LED displays shows `FF` and the server beeps once and just continues what looks like normal startup but nothing happens. The IPMI dashboard shows `Host Off` and  when I try to turn it on, it does the same. The power button has no effect as well.

 

All my life's data is in the server and fear of not being able to access it has made me go into SOS mode. I've gone so far as to looking at the same sever from the US dealer I bought it from - to buy a new one. As is with all other homelabbers I'm not an expert in anything, just learnt a few basics tinkering.

 

If there is a Server admin amongst us who'd be kind enough to help me diagnose and solve the issue, I'd be immensely grateful.

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gehenna
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  #3428554 28-Oct-2025 18:34
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Take out all but one memory module and try boot, then swap in one module at a time to check if they're all working/not working.  Check the motherboard specs as you probably need to install them in a particular slot order.  Considering it's UnRAID, the drives should still be readable if you need to recover the data.  That's one of the benefits of UnRAID. Worst case you can remove the disks and check that they're readable on another device.  UnRAID is great in that the drives are easily added to a different server to rebuild the array if upgrading, or replacing a damaged PC



cloudstudio

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Wannabe Geek
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  #3428559 28-Oct-2025 19:17
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Thanks for the reply. I tried what you suggested. Attaching a short clip of the result (video clip attached). The server just beep-beeps(dying beep) and dies. Page 17 of the Manual has the slot #s for the memory modules (manual attached). P1M1 is the slot where the memory module burned (no visible damage to the slot itself though) so I avoided P1M1 and tried P1M2 & P2M1. Same results in both cases.

 

Also, thanks for the assurance around UnRAID.

 

Attachment : https://filebin.net/qtxbij7sqz3nzj2c

gehenna
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  #3429238 30-Oct-2025 10:56
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Not going to view that link but interested if you resolved your issues either way?

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