just ordered the upgrade for my rather embarrassingly old pc (i seam to have lost my geek card). so i will have a perfectly good pc to run linux on. question is whats the best on older hardware and is more windows like (cause i'm old).

also what works well on really old pc. i have a pc at work that runs win10 rather slowly (old i5 with sata hd) that i use now and then. i would love something i don't have to update every time i turn it on.

i have run pclinuxz and zorin before. one of them had a very low spec distro that ran on an intel p3 (?).

whats the current flavor these days ?