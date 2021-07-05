Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMac OS27" iMac ... back to the future?
AxisOfBeagles

24 posts

Geek


#288511 5-Jul-2021 12:57
My long loved and trusty old 27" iMac (late 2012 4-core i5 model) is at the end of it's life. Frozen at Catalina, and now unable to run latest versions of many critical apps, I am looking into it's replacement.

 

The current 27" iMac (8 core i7 based) is a nice box - but let's be honest, the basic framework of the machine hasn't changed in forever. It's still limited in ports, and most importantly is likely not got a long Apple support life in front of it; at some point Apple will release an Apple chip based replacement. 

 

Do I go ahead and get the current i7 based machine; do I wait on the new processor replacement; or do I say "to hell with Apple, I'm going to the dark side and buying Windows". My concern with waiting - one, it may yet be a while, and two, I may be seriously underwhelmed. Looking at the 24" M1 based offering, it's woefully lacking in I/O (not even an Ethernet connection), and has no upgradeable GPU - which for us content people is a big turn off. But buying into the i7 iMac may leave me with yet another 'stranded' computer in just a few years.

 

 

 

Anyone facing similar decisions - and if so, what is your current thinking?

 1 | 2
Handsomedan
4741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2739181 5-Jul-2021 13:11
Personally, I'm looking at replacing my ageing iMac with a Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip and getting a decent monitor. 

 

It's a better alternative, in my opinion, than getting an AiO machine these days. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10986 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739182 5-Jul-2021 13:13
What are you actually needing to do on it?

 

I have a M1 MacBook Pro and find it extremely powerful - also runs cool. I rate them way higher than any Intel Mac out there currently. Anything will be an upgrade to your old iMac.

 

The newer 24" iMac's have Ethernet on the "above-base" models and also have a very decent GPU.

 

Another consideration - why not go with a M1 Mac Mini and just add on the screen of your dreams?

 

But don't go for any Intel based Macs currently. It is a terrible move as you say. M1 is great and will do practically anything you need.




AxisOfBeagles

24 posts

Geek


  #2739183 5-Jul-2021 13:21
thanks for the quick answers.

 

What I use it for - content creation, including video editing. these days, 4k video in DaVinci Resolve is the determining factor. I'm happy to go with the M1 - have got an M1 MacBook Air that rocks. But the limited I/O - esp no ethernet - is a killer. I have the little hub that plugs in, but that kida sucks and is still very limiting. 

 

Hadn't thought about the Mini. Great suggestion.



sheldonlendrum
Sheldon
118 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2739184 5-Jul-2021 13:23
The new iMacs do have Ethernet connection.
Look in the power brick.

We have a couple of iMacs of that vintage too that are due for replacement soon.
I’ll wait for the larger iMac for a while else go down the Mac mini route too.

wlgspotter
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739194 5-Jul-2021 13:47
AxisOfBeagles:

 

thanks for the quick answers.

 

What I use it for - content creation, including video editing. these days, 4k video in DaVinci Resolve is the determining factor. I'm happy to go with the M1 - have got an M1 MacBook Air that rocks. But the limited I/O - esp no ethernet - is a killer. I have the little hub that plugs in, but that kida sucks and is still very limiting. 

 

Hadn't thought about the Mini. Great suggestion.

 

 

I guess we could be in a similar situation as you @AxisOfBeagles as our 27" iMac is even older - it is a 2010 model!  I still remember getting it from the then Dick Smith Electronics around Easter 2010!  

 

 

 

It is ageing, but still running.  And with the Covid situation and the Mrs and I having to WFH a lot more, we've found another use for the 27" iMac - that is to use it as an external monitor for our work (Windows) laptops, something which you apparently can't do with any of the new iMacs.  So if you are ever wanting to consider using your iMac as an external monitor then that is a consideration with the new A1 iMacs...

 

As such, I do agree that when it comes to replacing the iMac (we also use it for a lot of photo and video editing, and especially stitching 360-videos) we would certainly consider the option of a Mac Mini + a decent external monitor.

Handsomedan
4741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2739223 5-Jul-2021 16:07
wlgspotter:

 

AxisOfBeagles:

 

thanks for the quick answers.

 

What I use it for - content creation, including video editing. these days, 4k video in DaVinci Resolve is the determining factor. I'm happy to go with the M1 - have got an M1 MacBook Air that rocks. But the limited I/O - esp no ethernet - is a killer. I have the little hub that plugs in, but that kida sucks and is still very limiting. 

 

Hadn't thought about the Mini. Great suggestion.

 

 

I guess we could be in a similar situation as you @AxisOfBeagles as our 27" iMac is even older - it is a 2010 model!  I still remember getting it from the then Dick Smith Electronics around Easter 2010!  

 

 

 

It is ageing, but still running.  And with the Covid situation and the Mrs and I having to WFH a lot more, we've found another use for the 27" iMac - that is to use it as an external monitor for our work (Windows) laptops, something which you apparently can't do with any of the new iMacs.  So if you are ever wanting to consider using your iMac as an external monitor then that is a consideration with the new A1 iMacs...

 

As such, I do agree that when it comes to replacing the iMac (we also use it for a lot of photo and video editing, and especially stitching 360-videos) we would certainly consider the option of a Mac Mini + a decent external monitor.

 

 

I have a 2011...I assume that this can also be used as an external monitor? If so...how does one do this? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

FineWine
2362 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739228 5-Jul-2021 16:16
Our iMac 27" (late 2013 iMac 14.2) Catalina 10.15.7 with 1Tb fusion drive still works great for our purposes.

 

We increased the RAM to 32Gb using OWC 4 x 8Gb sticks from MacFixIt in Aussie $499 in Jan 2014. And sold the original 8Gb stick to my B'n'L who also bought the same machine so his RAM went to 16Gb. We brought both machines in as immigrating household goods and was able to drop the Aussie GST at their border. 😀

 

My point being is that Apple mid range desktops memory are no longer 3rd party upgradable. Being that Apple charges the earth for their memory cause I have always had the motto that you should at least double the recommended OS memory requirements.

 

But yes, we are looking at maybe buying either the first M1 or maybe the one after, M2, chipped 27" iMac machine.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.



wellygary
6658 posts

Uber Geek


  #2739233 5-Jul-2021 16:28
FineWine:

 

My point being is that Apple mid range desktops memory are no longer 3rd party upgradable. Being that Apple charges the earth for their memory cause I have always had the motto that you should at least double the recommended OS memory requirements.

 

 

This is one of the big things Apple appear to be walking away from, but are very important to higher end users, 

 

Buying an apple silicon mac pro where you cannot upgrade RAM will be a hard swallow for many pro users, 

 

 

AxisOfBeagles

24 posts

Geek


  #2739238 5-Jul-2021 16:37
FineWine:

 

Our iMac 27" (late 2013 iMac 14.2) Catalina 10.15.7 with 1Tb fusion drive still works great for our purposes.

 

We increased the RAM to 32Gb using OWC 4 x 8Gb sticks from MacFixIt in Aussie $499 in Jan 2014. And sold the original 8Gb stick to my B'n'L who also bought the same machine so his RAM went to 16Gb. We brought both machines in as immigrating household goods and was able to drop the Aussie GST at their border. 😀

 

My point being is that Apple mid range desktops memory are no longer 3rd party upgradable. Being that Apple charges the earth for their memory cause I have always had the motto that you should at least double the recommended OS memory requirements.

 

But yes, we are looking at maybe buying either the first M1 or maybe the one after, M2, chipped 27" iMac machine.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar setup here. My 2012 iMac has 32GB memory, 3TB onboard HDD and another 10TB using external drives. But no amount of memory or storage brings it up to snuff with contemporary video editors (I use DaVinci Resolve) working on 4K video. The old i5 is simply long past it's prime. Not to mention that being frozen now at Catalina makes any forward compatibility impossible. 

 

Per some of the suggestions above, I'm looking right now at the Mac mini, maxed out Ram and storage, and putting a big, sexy 27" 4K monitor on it. Certainly is more affordable, and some of my associates are doing 4K editing on the M1 processor with 16GB RAM and report excellent performance. I admit I'm nervous on that score, but it's likely the best option right now. Either that or wait on the M2 and see how Apple handles the middle level prosumer level, such as the 27" iMac. 

Handle9
7629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739264 5-Jul-2021 17:40
sheldonlendrum: The new iMacs do have Ethernet connection.
Look in the power brick.

 

That's not true for the base model. That one only has two thunderbolt ports as well and the cooling solution isn't as good. It's worth checking what you think you'll really need.

Handle9
7629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739266 5-Jul-2021 17:41
Handsomedan:

 

Personally, I'm looking at replacing my ageing iMac with a Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip and getting a decent monitor. 

 

It's a better alternative, in my opinion, than getting an AiO machine these days. 

 

 

That's certainly the value play but the new iMacs are very nice....

wlgspotter
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739698 6-Jul-2021 13:42
Handsomedan:

 

I have a 2011...I assume that this can also be used as an external monitor? If so...how does one do this? 

 

 

Apologies for the late reply - just saw there had been a few posts after mine, including your question.

 

Re how to use the iMac as an external monitor, if you look behind the iMac you'll find a Thunderbolt/Mini DisplayPort (amongst its USB ports and Ethernet port). The MiniDP port can be used as both a monitor out (to connect the iMac to an external monitor) or as an input port. All you need is a "xxx to MiniDP cable" (i.e. Mini-DP connector on one end) - I've tried it with a MiniDP to MiniDP cable, MiniDP to DisplayPort cable and even a MiniDP to HDMI cable - all works from my various Windows laptop.  According to some site you may have to press Command-F2 (I think) to switch the iMac as an external monitor (and to recognize the input from say your Windows laptop), however, for my case, all I need is first ensure my Windows laptop is run and running, logged in, then simply connect the monitor cables between the MiniDP port on the iMac and my laptop, and the iMac instantly switches to display the output from my Windows laptop. You can then use the Windows Display Setting to setup your iMac (external monitor) the way you like it - I could use it to duplicate my display oy even as an extended display.

Handsomedan
4741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2739717 6-Jul-2021 14:23
wlgspotter:

 

Handsomedan:

 

I have a 2011...I assume that this can also be used as an external monitor? If so...how does one do this? 

 

 

Apologies for the late reply - just saw there had been a few posts after mine, including your question.

 

Re how to use the iMac as an external monitor, if you look behind the iMac you'll find a Thunderbolt/Mini DisplayPort (amongst its USB ports and Ethernet port). The MiniDP port can be used as both a monitor out (to connect the iMac to an external monitor) or as an input port. All you need is a "xxx to MiniDP cable" (i.e. Mini-DP connector on one end) - I've tried it with a MiniDP to MiniDP cable, MiniDP to DisplayPort cable and even a MiniDP to HDMI cable - all works from my various Windows laptop.  According to some site you may have to press Command-F2 (I think) to switch the iMac as an external monitor (and to recognize the input from say your Windows laptop), however, for my case, all I need is first ensure my Windows laptop is run and running, logged in, then simply connect the monitor cables between the MiniDP port on the iMac and my laptop, and the iMac instantly switches to display the output from my Windows laptop. You can then use the Windows Display Setting to setup your iMac (external monitor) the way you like it - I could use it to duplicate my display oy even as an extended display.

 

 

Nice! I think I may have just solved my multi-use home office needs while I contemplate getting a new monitor and Mac Mini. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

wlgspotter
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739725 6-Jul-2021 14:31
Handsomedan:

 

Nice! I think I may have just solved my multi-use home office needs while I contemplate getting a new monitor and Mac Mini. 

 

 

Good on ya - nice one!

grenow
32 posts

Geek


  #2739768 6-Jul-2021 15:51
I don't need a new iMac, but I'd certainly like one... ;-)

 

My current machine is a 2017 21.5" with 3.6GHz i7 and 500GB SSD, and is more than enough for most of the things I do, although it does seem to be getting a tad reluctant in Lightroom Classic. I'm also getting a bit fed up with the smaller screen, particularly in Lightroom. On Geekbench scores, the M1 is 70% faster on single core than the i7, and 77% on multicore, and the GPU is (surprisingly to me, at least) is 30% faster in Metal than the Radeon Pro 560 in my current machine.

 

I have considered going the Mini/4k screen route, but I'm not (yet) convinced that there's an affordable screen that would match the ones Apple builds into its iMacs - particularly as image quality and colour rendition is important to me.

 

So I'm waiting to see what they do with the 27' iMac. Rumours suggest it will be a 30" display in about the same footprint, as they did with the 21.5/24" iMac, and use the next gen M SoC - M1X or M2 - which is supposed to have more CPU cores and double the graphics performance. But when? Rumours suggested new MacBook Pros with the new SoC at the developer event in early June, but that didn't happen - and there's been very little on when the bigger iMacs might arrive. I guess sometime after the next iPhones are launched in September...

