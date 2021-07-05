AxisOfBeagles:

My long loved and trusty old 27" iMac (late 2012 4-core i5 model) is at the end of it's life. Frozen at Catalina, and now unable to run latest versions of many critical apps, I am looking into it's replacement.

The current 27" iMac (8 core i7 based) is a nice box - but let's be honest, the basic framework of the machine hasn't changed in forever. It's still limited in ports, and most importantly is likely not got a long Apple support life in front of it; at some point Apple will release an Apple chip based replacement.

Do I go ahead and get the current i7 based machine; do I wait on the new processor replacement; or do I say "to hell with Apple, I'm going to the dark side and buying Windows". My concern with waiting - one, it may yet be a while, and two, I may be seriously underwhelmed. Looking at the 24" M1 based offering, it's woefully lacking in I/O (not even an Ethernet connection), and has no upgradeable GPU - which for us content people is a big turn off. But buying into the i7 iMac may leave me with yet another 'stranded' computer in just a few years.

Anyone facing similar decisions - and if so, what is your current thinking?