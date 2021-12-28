I need to get data off a very old Apple laptop IDE hard drive. I have been reading similar drives from Windows computers without problem, but the Apple drive is unreadable. I don’t think it is damaged and I suspect the problem has to do with the age of the drive. It would have been running a very old version of the Apple OS and it is even possible that the CPU was one of the pre-Intel ones. It is a 30 GB drive and the label on it says Apple firmware 2001 and it is dated October 2002.

The laptop it came out of was non-functional and is no longer in my possession. Is there any way to see what is on the drive using a Windows or Linux-based set-up? I am connecting the drives directly to the motherboard on a pc running XP, but I guess I could boot it from a Linux CD if that would make a difference. Can anyone help with this?