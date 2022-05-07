I am looking at purchasing parallels for my machine.

Can someone glance their eyes over this to see if I am reading this correctly?

- A new Standard Edition license costs 79.99 USD one off cost.

- An upgrade license for Pro costs 49.99USD/year

- Purchasing a Pro license from day 1 means it'll cost 99.99USD/year.

So by this reasoning, would it not be more economical long term to purchase the standard edition, then pay for the upgrade immediately - more costly year 1, but would pay itself off year 2 (assuming Pro upgrade license continued at 49.99USD in year two)?

What am I missing?

https://www.parallels.com/products/desktop/buy/