Parallels - can someone confirm what I am reading?
I am looking at purchasing parallels for my machine. 

 

Can someone glance their eyes over this to see if I am reading this correctly? 

 

 

 

- A new Standard Edition license costs 79.99 USD one off cost.
- An upgrade license for Pro costs 49.99USD/year

 

- Purchasing a Pro license from day 1 means it'll cost 99.99USD/year.

 

So by this reasoning, would it not be more economical long term to purchase the standard edition, then pay for the upgrade immediately - more costly year 1, but would pay itself off year 2 (assuming Pro upgrade license continued at 49.99USD in year two)?

 

What am I missing? 

 

https://www.parallels.com/products/desktop/buy/

 

 

 

 

Seems to match what I was paying…
I had an old legacy license and upgraded to the Pro subscription for around $100NZD/yr.

