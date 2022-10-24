OnceBitten

As detailed in my other thread we've just bought a new MacBook Pro - it's brilliant and I love it

I made a little stand for it to go on and was using it just as it is, but I really missed having a 'bigger' screen and decided to hook up my old Compaq monitor

Went into a store and asked if they had any cables that I could use to get the monitor hooked up and they did

I bought one that has VGA and USB-C on it, so i can plug it into the USB-C on the MacBook and then plug the VGA monitor cable and charging cable into the new Belkin adaptor cable

However, when I turned the MacBook and the Monitor on the monitor was not sharing the same screen and I don't know why

Do I need to reset the monitor or something? - there are buttons on the monitor and on the monitor menu there is a 'factory reset', but I don't want to click that in case it's not the right thing to do and it stuffs the monitor up

Or is the monitor simply too old to handle the new MacBook Pro?

I'm just not sure what to do here to get the monitor to share the MacBook Pro screen

any advice would be much appreciated