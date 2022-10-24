Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS
Old Monitor not compatable with 2022 MacBook Pro?
OnceBitten

482 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302039 24-Oct-2022 14:33
As detailed in my other thread we've just bought a new MacBook Pro - it's brilliant and I love it

 

I made a little stand for it to go on and was using it just as it is, but I really missed having a 'bigger' screen and decided to hook up my old Compaq monitor

 

Went into a store and asked if they had any cables that I could use to get the monitor hooked up and they did

 

I bought one that has VGA and USB-C on it, so i can plug it into the USB-C on the MacBook and then plug the VGA monitor cable and charging cable into the new Belkin adaptor cable

 

 

 

However, when I turned the MacBook and the Monitor on the monitor was not sharing the same screen and I don't know why

 

 

Do I need to reset the monitor or something? - there are buttons on the monitor and on the monitor menu there is a 'factory reset', but I don't want to click that in case it's not the right thing to do and it stuffs the monitor up

 

Or is the monitor simply too old to handle the new MacBook Pro?

 

I'm just not sure what to do here to get the monitor to share the MacBook Pro screen

 

 

 

any advice would be much appreciated

 

 

 

 

Behodar
8486 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987327 24-Oct-2022 14:36
What are your settings under System Preferences/Displays?

OnceBitten

482 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2987329 24-Oct-2022 14:49
Behodar:

 

What are your settings under System Preferences/Displays?

 

 

 

 

thanks - I've managed to fix it

 

I went into System Preferences / displays and made the monitor a mirror image of the MacBook and that worked

 

thanks for that!

jarledb
Webhead
2917 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987332 24-Oct-2022 14:54
Why not use it as a secondary screen? Seems like a waste to mirror the screens.

 

You should even be able to set it as the primary screen when it is connected, and having the MacBook screen as the secondary screen.




OnceBitten

482 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2987334 24-Oct-2022 14:58
jarledb:

 

Why not use it as a secondary screen? Seems like a waste to mirror the screens.

 

You should even be able to set it as the primary screen when it is connected, and having the MacBook screen as the secondary screen.

 

 

 

 

thanks - I've got no need for a secondary screen.... I just wanted what was on the MacBook to go onto the monitor

 

if I did want it as a secondary screen I assume I'd be able to do that from the same menu in display settings?

jarledb
Webhead
2917 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987341 24-Oct-2022 16:16
Yes, you can change the monitor setup in the display settings if you decide you want to change it. You can also change how you want text scaled to the screen there, in case you want to have more or less info on the screen (bigger or smaller text).




sqishy
448 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2987357 24-Oct-2022 16:47
Could try this https://www.synaptics.com/products/displaylink-graphics/downloads/macos

