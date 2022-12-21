My partner spilled a bottle of water on her macbook pro laptop and it screwed it. Ubertech says the insides are toast and we have made an insurance claim. The screen doesn't show anything, and it constantly reboots itself. Insurance says all good, please send us the broken one and we'll order you a new one.

My question is the data on there safe from prying eyes? I don't know what insurance companies do with broken hard drives, but she has some work data and documents on the computer that are very commercially sensitive and wouldn't want them to escape. With the screen blank and it constantly rebooting she is unable to delete the data herself.

Is the data safe? Im wondering if macbook data is naturally encrypted or something and without her login the data is protected. If not, what do you think her options would be? The data is from a fairly large firm in NZ.

Advice, recommendations welcome.