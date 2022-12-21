Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS Broken mac laptop - is the data safe if it gets into someones hands?
#302801 21-Dec-2022 14:20
My partner spilled a bottle of water on her macbook pro laptop and it screwed it.  Ubertech says the insides are toast and we have made an insurance claim.   The screen doesn't show anything, and it constantly reboots itself.   Insurance says all good, please send us the broken one and we'll order you a new one.

 

My question is the data on there safe from prying eyes?  I don't know what insurance companies do with broken hard drives, but she has some work data and documents on the computer that are very commercially sensitive and wouldn't want them to escape.  With the screen blank and it constantly rebooting she is unable to delete the data herself.

 

Is the data safe?  Im wondering if macbook data is naturally encrypted or something and without her login the data is protected.   If not, what do you think her options would be?   The data is from a fairly large firm in NZ.

 

Advice, recommendations welcome.

 

 

  #3012763 21-Dec-2022 14:28
What's the "fairly large firm's" corporate policy about its data, 

 

Presumably they were cool for it to go outside their corporate network to a private device,

 

But its still their data...

 

I would get your partner to touch base with them about what they want to happen.... 

 

I mean that appears to be what you are worried about right?

  #3012764 21-Dec-2022 14:31
wellygary:

 

I would get your partner to touch base with them about what they want to happen.... 

 

 

This is exactly what I would do. 

 

Unless she wasn't supposed to have any sensitive data on her personal laptop, in which case, she's potentially in some trouble. 




  #3012769 21-Dec-2022 14:41
Ask the tech to remove the HDD/SSD and send to you - do what you want with it then, at least its in your hands. Pretty sure the insurance company will be fine with that once you give your reasoning.

 

 

 

 




