AxisOfBeagles

Hoping one of you smart people might know of a way to do this …. wanting to automate the changing of Mac display settings so as to not to have to go into System Settings / Displays and change the resolution each time I switch applications.

Scenario: two monitor setup on my Mac Studio, current release of OS Ventura. On my editing monitor (ASUS 4k ProArt 27”) I edit photos with it set at 2560x1440. For video editing I change it to full 4k - 3840x2160. All other normal crap I just use 1080.

It’s not a big deal to go into system settings and change it when I change application, but have been wondering if there an easier way - a script or similar that could be assigned to a function key, making the change a simple keystroke.

Anyone have suggestions for such?