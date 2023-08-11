Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMac OSAutomating Mac System Settings changes?
AxisOfBeagles

27 posts

Geek


#306663 11-Aug-2023 12:37
Send private message quote this post

Hoping one of you smart people might know of a way to do this …. wanting to automate the changing of Mac display settings so as to not to have to go into System Settings / Displays and change the resolution each time I switch applications.

 

Scenario: two monitor setup on my Mac Studio, current release of OS Ventura. On my editing monitor (ASUS 4k ProArt 27”) I edit photos with it set at 2560x1440. For video editing I change it to full 4k - 3840x2160. All other normal crap I just use 1080. 

 

It’s not a big deal to go into system settings and change it when I change application, but have been wondering if there an easier way - a script or similar that could be assigned to a function key, making the change a simple keystroke.

 

Anyone have suggestions for such?

Create new topic
Jiriteach
943 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3114593 11-Aug-2023 12:45
Send private message quote this post

Yup - you can use Automator on the Mac to create a script using AppleScript to do this.
https://apple.stackexchange.com/questions/263162/is-it-possible-to-change-display-resolution-with-a-keyboard-shortcut

 

Few options on that post on how you could do it.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
AxisOfBeagles

27 posts

Geek


  #3114642 11-Aug-2023 12:57
Send private message quote this post

many thanks - exactly what I’m looking for  

 


Jiriteach:

 

Yup - you can use Automator on the Mac to create a script using AppleScript to do this.
https://apple.stackexchange.com/questions/263162/is-it-possible-to-change-display-resolution-with-a-keyboard-shortcut

 

Few options on that post on how you could do it.

 

josephhinvest
1508 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3114688 11-Aug-2023 15:12
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like you should be able to automate it, otherwise I use an app called “Display Menu” which puts a menu item with quick access to available screen resolutions.

Cheers,
Joseph



AxisOfBeagles

27 posts

Geek


  #3114715 11-Aug-2023 16:06
Send private message quote this post

Sounded good so I gave it a try - and it's perfect. Simple, easy and effective. Added it to the startup items and it's there whenever I need it.

 

 

 

Many thanks - saves me some messing about with a script.

 

 

 

josephhinvest: Sounds like you should be able to automate it, otherwise I use an app called “Display Menu” which puts a menu item with quick access to available screen resolutions. 

Cheers,
Joseph

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 