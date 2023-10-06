Last year I purchased an M1 MacBook Pro - my first MacOs device - and love it. However there's a problem I'm running into. I'm a corporate trainer so constantly in new rooms hooking up to different projector setups. There's been a couple of instances now where the projector hasn't recognised my MacBook.

Yesterday I was in a room and connected via the hdmi socket in the wall to the projector system. My displays setting was showing it recognised the display (although it was recognising Creston equipment and I noticed the projector was Hitachi) but the projector wasn't recognising the MacBook. one it briefly came up with a tonne of interference and then disappeared again. I switched out the cable for my personal one I travel with still no dice. I tried connecting directly to the ceiling mounted projector but that didn't seem to work either. A windows laptop the client plugged in worked fine.

I've had a similar problem at another client. Can anyone give any hints as to what might be going on?