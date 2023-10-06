Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS Projectors not recognising my macbook
Last year I purchased an M1 MacBook Pro - my first MacOs device - and love it.  However there's a problem I'm running into.  I'm a corporate trainer so constantly in new rooms hooking up to different projector setups.  There's been a couple of instances now where the projector hasn't recognised my MacBook.

 

Yesterday I was in a room and connected via the hdmi socket in the wall to the projector system.   My displays setting was showing it recognised the display (although it was recognising Creston equipment and I noticed the projector was Hitachi) but the projector wasn't recognising the MacBook.  one it briefly came up with a tonne of interference and then disappeared again.   I switched out the cable for my personal one I travel with still no dice.  I tried connecting directly to the ceiling mounted projector but that didn't seem to work either.  A windows laptop the client plugged in worked fine.  

 

 

 

I've had a similar problem at another client.  Can anyone give any hints as to what might be going on?

Could be a mismatch on the output refresh rate and/or resolution in terms of what the projector can handle.

 
 
 
 

My wife's Macbook Air stopped recognising our TV via HDMI randomly one day. It had worked fine for ages then all of a sudden, nope, won't recognise our specific TV. We haven't been able to fix it to this day. 

Next time try adjusting your display resolution downwards and check it's a standard refresh rate of 60hz



You could try using this to see if that helps with tweaking the settings next time: https://github.com/waydabber/BetterDisplay

 

 

I'd advise fixing it natively before adding any 3rd party tools atop.

