freitasm: WTF?
Detruire: How long before their address/es are blacklisted by NewEgg?
sidefx:Detruire: How long before their address/es are blacklisted by NewEgg?
Why?? just curious, I've never bought anything from newegg, but why would it make a difference to them?
Detruire:
I'm not certain, but I believe that it's because they're leaned on by suppliers to only sell to US/CA.
SaltyNZ: Well, as long as you don't want battery-powered electronics, anyway:
Dangerous or prohibited items
You can’t send prohibited items through the YouShop service. The most common examples of items that can’t be sent include perfume, aftershave, items containing lithium-ion batteries, ink cartridges and aerosols. We'll take these items out before sending you any remaining items in the parcel. Anything we remove will be destroyed or disposed of. New Zealand Post is not liable for any prohibited items that are destroyed, so please consider our list when you're shopping.
freitasm:
Actually, the Amazon Kindle uses Lithium Polymer so that should be fine. Mobile phones on the other hand...
sidefx:Detruire:
I'm not certain, but I believe that it's because they're leaned on by suppliers to only sell to US/CA.
Wouldn't surprise me TBH... so their suppliers can overinflate prices in other regions? :-/
