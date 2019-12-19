I have lived on a crosslease for 15 years and it is not really a problem, our house is attached in the middle to next door with a firewall in the middle.

It largely has not been a problem however with all the news and extra compliance enforcement it means you cant just build a deck, you have to get next doors permission and get it put on the plans.

We have had four owners of next door and they have all had their positives and negatives, the current owner is not willing to spend a cent on maintenance unless she has to, we share a roof, gutter & power lines.

On the whole it has not been a problem, we could not afford a single house in Auckland and 15 years ago it was boom time.

I would love to convert to a freehold title but as he are joined in the middle I dont think it will be practical.

John