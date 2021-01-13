Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicbuy quality t-shirts online?
Batman

Mad Scientist
29684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280826 13-Jan-2021 09:34
Send private message

where do y'all buy *quality t shirts online? doesn't matter if local or overseas - just not the $100-200 ones that seem to flood the kathmandu and macpacs - and then you touch and feel them and they are identical to the $15 cotton on and $5 kmart ones!

 

ideally under $30NZD ... but with cool designs, long sleeve etc. otherwise yeah i could get the cotton on ones - got a few already

 

I heard US / UK stores are cheapest but I can't find any in my searches.

 

Would be good to hear from peeps

 

 

 

*thick and holds their shape

 

*not the ones that look like cotton but feel a bit polyester when you touch them

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Geektastic
17927 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634717 13-Jan-2021 09:55
Send private message

I often buy from the US via Amazon or from Lands End.





 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Kookoo
778 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2634718 13-Jan-2021 09:57
Send private message

Depends on your definition of quality I guess. Rod and Gunn have a t-shirt sale on at $29 a pop.




Hello, Ground!

Wakrak
1676 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634722 13-Jan-2021 10:00
Send private message

Have heard good things about As Colour but have yet to try them myself 



neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634728 13-Jan-2021 10:12
Send private message

Batman:

where do y'all buy *quality t shirts online? doesn't matter if local or overseas - just not the $100-200 ones that seem to flood the kathmandu and macpacs - and then you touch and feel them and they are identical to the $15 cotton on and $5 kmart ones!

 

 

Geeks don't pay for t-shirts, ever. They go to cons and get given them for free.

 

 

Turn in your geek card at the booth over there.

mgeek
122 posts

Master Geek


  #2634729 13-Jan-2021 10:17
Send private message

Global Culture do good quality t's & have some pretty neat designs (if that's the kind of thing you wanted?).

 

They have a few stores around the country - but online too:-
https://www.globalculture.co.nz/collections/mens-t-shirts

frankv
5678 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2634760 13-Jan-2021 11:10
Send private message

Dunno about online, but generally speaking T-shirts in the USA, even the cheap ones, are better quality than NZ ones.

 

Beware shipping costs from the USA can be as much as the shirt. :(

 

 

kobiak
1615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2634766 13-Jan-2021 11:22
Send private message

all my tshirts from https://www.threadless.com/ for the past 6 years. however, they started to charge premium for better quality. I usually wait for $10-20 sale for all t-shirts




helping others at evgenyk.nz



timmmay
20416 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634793 13-Jan-2021 12:37
Send private message

https://www.mrvintage.co.nz/ have nice quality t-shirts, thick and long lasting. Don't buy black in summer, they're significantly warmer than their gray / white ones.

shk292
2828 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2634822 13-Jan-2021 13:24
Send private message

Sports direct.com

Batman

Mad Scientist
29684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634825 13-Jan-2021 13:28
Send private message

Thanks all

I did try sports direct but their shipping cost for a product is the same as the product so in the end they're not cheap though i would buy something if needed

Dulouz
875 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634879 13-Jan-2021 15:51
Send private message

I use https://blanktees.co.nz/ - I just loaded up on a batch of Gildan's which are pretty good. My preference is for Hanes Beefy T but these are difficult to find in NZ. I find the necks collars of the AS Colours went turkey far too quickly.




Amanon

KiwiSurfer
1396 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634963 13-Jan-2021 19:33
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

Have heard good things about As Colour but have yet to try them myself 

 

 

I've had incredibly bad luck with these. Maybe it's just that I wear AS t-shirt very frequently and/or wash them very frequently but they do wear out quite quickly. I throw out a few each year due to holes, yet I have cheapo ones from other brands (or off-brand ones even) that have lasted so long I eventually have to put them in the charity bins as I can't bear to throw away perfectly good (i.e. hole-less) shirts. However like you, I have heard lots of good things about AS and friends (including those in the business of designing T-Shirts etc) swear by AS. YMMV I guess.

Batman

Mad Scientist
29684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635054 13-Jan-2021 21:32
Send private message

Looked at all the above and found the 'biggest' current sale at Lands End so bought from them ...

 

fingers crossed ...

 

thanks

 

keep the recommendations coming as you never know which ones have a sale

gehenna
8431 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635063 13-Jan-2021 21:56
Send private message

Mr Vintage is great

Wakrak
1676 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635331 14-Jan-2021 12:35
Send private message

Swandri currently have a clearance sale on. Tshirts down to $20

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright