I'm starting my buying process to upgrade my espresso machine. I'm currently thinking about something like the Lelit Mara X or maybe the Elizabeth or at a stretch the Bianca.

I'm not super enthusiastic about the look of the Lelits but they seem like an awful lot of machine for the money and seem to perform well.

I mostly drink espressos but do steam milk as well and my wife likes to make chai lattes.

@billgates I think you have an Elizabeth?