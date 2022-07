This is the news a lot of people were waiting on. The pandemic has caused problems but has completely been a scapegoat when it comes to immigration policy. Yes the borders have been shut but there was no excuse for not allowing those on shore working through the pandemic a chance to be seen and apply to stay as they were promised was an option when they renovated, had this been offered they might not have had to just grant it to this many people in this manner.



The SMC queue is laughable how it has been handled and this is very welcome news for the 30000 applicants stuck in that hell. For those who don't know just what a screw up that's been recently:



the nz residence program dictates how many residents should be approved a year

When the schemes went above this number they continued to invite people and allow unrestricted application numbers far above the program targets

When more applications were on hand they secretly implemented a priority criteria for registered occupations and high earners and put the rest on hold

When it eventually came out they had put thousands on hold they denied it and blamed the non renewal of the nzrp by the minister

Eventually they confirmed the existence of the priority queue, and then promptly changed the rules to start that queue moving and merged processing of talent residency visas in to the back of the SMC queue

They then blamed all of this on covid despite it running since 2018



Throughout all of this me and thousands of others have had to go through freedom of information requests that regularly contradict each other and had to get the ombudsman involved which took a year and the outcome was "naughty immigration don't do that again and say sorry". Ironically covid was the best thing to happen to us with this debacle, the closure of the borders meant that priority queue ran dry and they finally looked at the rest of the applications they'd been ignoring for 2 years. We never once minded the likes of health care worked getting visas faster, what annoyed us was things like real estate agents getting rushed through despite there being more of them than there is houses for sale at the moment. The entire system was broken and fixable had they just revised the nzrp or turned the tap off each year once they reached the nzrp number.