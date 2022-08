I haven't been for 10 or so years, so take this with a grain of salt, but...

Consider flying in if you can... Warbirds and others sometimes do charters. Even better if you're a pilot and fly in yourself, but you better be up to speed with landing procedures.

For kids, unless they're aviation fanatics, one day would be enough.

Make sure you have a good hat, sunglasses, water, and sunscreen.

Stay to the end of the day... the big finale is definitely big.

Accommodation in and around Wanaka is definitely expensive, but it's fun being at the NZ centre of aviation... everyone in Wanaka is talking aeroplanes. :)

It might be more economic to take a campervan than rent accommodation in town. There's a special parking area just for campervans at the airfield.

The Fighter Pilot Museum at Wanaka airfield is excellent, but you might not see many planes because they're out on the field.